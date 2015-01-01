पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गिरफ्तार 4 आरोपियों में इश्तियाक, अंसारी जिले से

जशपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्टर से 20 लाख रु. रंगदारी मांगने का मामला

झारखंड की राजधानी रांची के आईएमए के सचिव डाॅ. शंभू प्रसाद से 20 लाख की रंगदारी मांगने के आरोप में पुलिस ने चार अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गिरफ्तार अपराधियों के पास से 7 मोबाइल, 1 चार पहिया वाहन, नक्सली संगठन पीएलएफआई का पर्चा और एटीएम बरामद किया गया है। रांची के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक सुरेंद्र कुमार झा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि गिरफ्तार अपराधियों की पहचान जशपुर के इश्तियाक आलम, मुस्ताक अंसारी और झारखंड के जुनेद आलम उर्फ प्रदीप पासवान और शेख अफजल के रूप में की गई है। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों ने 17 नवंबर को फोन कर रांची के कांके थाना क्षेत्र के जरनल हॉस्पिटल एंड रिसर्च सेंटर के मालिक डॉ.शंभू प्रसाद से 20 लाख रुपए की रंगदारी मांगीथी। पुलिस ने उस सिम और मोबाइल को भी जब्त कर लिया है, जिस मोबाइल नंबर से डॉक्टर से रंगदारी मांगी गई थी। इसी नंबर से अपराधियों ने एक कपड़ा व्यवसायी से भी 50 लाख रुपए रंगदारी की मांग की थी। गिरफ्तार आरोपी पूर्व में जशपुर और झारखंड के गुमला जिले में लूट, अपहरण और रंगदारी जैसे कई मामले में जेल जा चुके हैं। गौरतलब है कि इन सभी आरोपियों की ओर से नक्सली संगठन पीएलएफआई के नाम पर चिकित्सक से लेवी की मांग की गई थी, लेकिन नक्सली संगठन की ओर से जारी बयान में इसका खंडन किया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें