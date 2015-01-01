पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना ने पकड़ी रफ्तार:नवंबर के 22 दिन में 461 हो गए संक्रमित, अक्टूबर में मिले सबसे ज्यादा 866 पॉजिटिव

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 मौत होने के बाद भी बाजार में लोग कर रहे लापरवाही

कोरोना को लेकर लोग अब बेपरवाह होते दिख रहे हैं पर इसका संक्रमण अभी थमा नहीं है। नवंबर में भी जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ती ही जा रही है। 22 दिन में 461 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। संक्रमण के आठ महीनों में नवंबर तीसरा ऐसा महीना है, जब जिले में बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई है। इससे पहले अक्टूबर में सबसे अधिक संक्रमितों की पहचान हुई है, जिसकी मुख्य वजह लक्षण वाले मरीजों की खोज के लिए डोर-टू-डोर सर्वे किया जाना है। इधर कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए अब ना तो प्रशासनिक अमला ज्यादा गंभीर नजर आ रहा है और ना ही जनता इसे मान रही है। शहर में अधिकांश लोग अब बगैर मास्क के ही निकल रहे हैं। शासकीय दफ्तरों में भी लोग बिना मास्क के बैठे आसानी से नजर आ रहे हैं। मंडियों में भीड़ जुट रही है और राजनैतिक कार्यक्रम व खेल गतिविधियां शुरू हो गई हैं। दुकानें पूरे समय तक खुल रही हैं और लोग साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना भी भूल चुके हैं। बेपरवाही और लापरवाही की वजह से भी संक्रमण की दर कम नहीं हो रही है।

सतर्कता जरूरी
कोरोना के सर्विलेंस आफिसर डॉ.आरएस पैंकरा ने बताया कि हर हाल में अभी सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। जिले में कोरोना की संक्रमण कम हुई है ऐसा नहीं है। रोजाना नए मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। लक्षण वाले मरीजों की पहचान के लिए साप्ताहिक सर्वेक्षण का काम भी जारी है। मास्क लगाएं, दो गज की दूरी का पालन करें और हैंडवॉश करें, सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें। इतना कर संक्रमण से बचे रह सकते हैं। पर इन नियमों का पालन ना करना स्वयं को और अपने परिवार को खतरे से डालने जैसा है।

कब कितने मरीज मिले
माह - कोरोना संक्रमित
मई - 30
जून - 157
जुलाई - 35
अगस्त - 234
सितंबर - 598
अक्टूबर - 866
नवंबर - 461

होम आइसोलेशन का लाभ ले रहे पर नियमों का पालन नहीं कर रहे
काेरोना पॉजिटिव निकलने के बाद अब होम आइसोलेशन का लाभ दिए जाने से इसकी गंभीरता कम होती नजर आ रही है। क्योंकि जो लोग हाेम आइसोलेशन का लाभ ले रहे हैं वे संक्रमित होने के बावजूद नियमों का सही तरीके से पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। कई संक्रमित आइसोलेशन अवधी में घर के बाहर बाजार व मंदिर में घूमते मिले हैं। वहीं कुछ लोग मॉर्निंग व इवनिंग वॉक में निकल रहे हैं। जिले में अबतक 642 लोगों को होम आइसाेलेशन का लाभ दिया गया है। जिसमें से 516 लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 100 कोरोना मरीज अपने घरों पर विभाग की निगरानी में हैं।

शहरी इलाके में मिल रहे ज्यादा संक्रमित
नवंबर में मिले कोरोना मरीजों में सबसे अधिक मरीज जशपुर शहर के अलावा कुनकुरी व पत्थलगांव से हैं। ग्रामीण इलाकों के मुकाबले शहरी इलाके से ज्यादा संक्रमित सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसा लापरवाही की वजह से हो रहा है।

