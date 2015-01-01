पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुनाफाखोरी:थोक में 58 रु. किलो फिर भी बाजार में 80 रुपये में बेच रहे

जशपुर
  • रांची की मंडी से शहर के बाजार में आ रहा, थोक में दाम घटने के बावजूद चिल्हर में महंगा मिल रहा प्याज

शहर की मंडी में प्याज के दामों में कोई गिरावट नहीं आई है। अभी भी मंडी में प्याज 80 रुपए किलो पर बिक रही है। थोक व्यापारी प्याज 60 रुपए किलो में खुदरा विक्रेताओं काे दे रहे हैं और खुदरा विक्रेता इसे 80 रुपए किलो की दर पर बेच रहे हैं। प्याज के दाम में अबतक लोगों को राहत नहीं मिल पाई है। शहर की मंडी में प्याज रांची की मंडी से मंगाया जा रहा है। थोक व्यापारियों के मुताबिक अभी रांची की मंडी में ही प्याज 58 से 60 रुपए किलो की दर पर मिल रही है। रांची की मंडी से जशपुर लाने के परिवहन चार्ज को जोड़कर थोक व्यापारी इसे 60 रुपए किलो में दे रहे हैं। पर खुदरा विक्रेताओं ने अबतक दाम नहीं कम किए हैं। शहर के बाजार में सक्रिय कोचिए जो सब्जियों का दाम तय करते हैं, उन्होंने प्याज के दाम में कोई रियायत उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं दी है। प्याज के दाम में कंट्रोल करने के लिए प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई भी कुछ नहीं हो रही है। राज्य शासन के आदेश के बाद कलेक्टर ने व्यापारियों की बैठक ली और इस बैठक के बाद से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाई है। साफ तौर पर खुदरा विक्रेता प्रति किलो प्याज में 20 रुपए की कमाई कर रहे हैं और इस पर नियंत्रण करने वाला यहां कोई नहीं है।

सीधे महाराष्ट्र से नहीं मंगाते प्याज
प्याज के थोक विक्रेता रमेश साहू ने बताया कि प्याज के दाम महाराष्ट्र में प्याज के उत्पादन पर निर्भर करता है। क्योंकि वहीं इसकी सबसे ज्यादा पैदावार होती है। इस वर्ष अधिक बारिश के कारण वहीं प्याज का उत्पादन 30 प्रतिशत ही है। महाराष्ट्र से सीधे जशपुर की मंडी में कोई भी व्यापारी माल नहीं मंगाता। वर्तमान में महाराष्ट्र से एक ट्रक प्याज मंगाने में लगभग 20 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। इतनी बड़ी राशि कोई भी थोक व्यापारी फंसाने को तैयार नहीं है। इसलिए पास की लोकल मंडी रांची से प्याज मंगाया जा रहा है।

लोकल प्याज इस बार हो गए हैं खराब
जिले के सन्ना इलाके में प्याज का उत्पादन होता है। प्रति वर्ष करीब 50 ट्रक प्याज इस इलाके से निकलती है। पर इस वर्ष अधिक बारिश के कारण सन्ना इलाके की प्याज खराब हो गई है। कुछ किसानों की बाड़ी से प्याज निकल रही हैं पर उनके साइज छोटे हैं। लोकल किसान भी इस वर्ष अपनी बाड़ी के प्याज 60 रुपए किलो में बेच रहे हैं।

