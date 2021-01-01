पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवसंकल्प के अभ्यर्थी हुए सफल:भारतीय सेना के सलेक्शन में सफल हुए 6 प्रतिभागी

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • एसएफ, सीआरपीएफ, आईटीबीपी और एसएसबी में हुए चयनित

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा संचालित नव संकल्प शिक्षण संस्थान जशपुर ने योग्य बेरोजगारों को शासकीय सेवा प्रदान करने में एक और बड़ी सफलता अर्जित किया है। भारतीय सेना ने केंद्रीय सेना पुलिस फोर्स (सीएएफएस) असम राइफल्स, केंद्रीय अन्वेषण एजेंसीज (एनआईए) इंडो तिब्बत बॉर्डर पुलिस(आईटीबीपी) सेना जनरल ड्यूटी के विभिन्न पदों पर विज्ञापन जारी किया था, जिसमे नव संकल्प में पंजीकृत प्रतिभागियों का अंतिम रूप से चयन हो चुका है। सेना द्वारा स्टाफ सलेक्शन कमीशन (एसएससी) ने 2018 में विज्ञापन अनुसार लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन 11 फरवरी से 11 मार्च 19 में हुआ था। इसमें सफल होकर पुनः 17 दिसम्बर 19 एवं 4 मार्च 20 को फिजिकल टेस्ट शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा में अंतिम रूप से सफल प्रतिभागियों का चयन हुआ है। सफलता प्राप्त कर चयन होने पर कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने चयनित सभी प्रतिभागियों को देश की सेवा में समर्पित हो जशपुर सहित प्रदेश का गौरव बढ़ाने के लिए प्रेरित किया है। संकल्प के प्राचार्य विनोद गुप्ता ने आगामी भर्ती रैलियों कवर्धा में जशपुर के युवाओं को अधिक से अधिक संख्या में भाग लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया है। इनके चयनित होने पर नव संकल्प टीम के डॉ. मिथलेश पाठक, अमित मिश्रा, रत्ना गुरु, धनेश्वर देवांगन, मनीष गुप्ता, विनीत तिवारी, विवेक पाठक सहित संकल्प संस्थान के संजीव शर्मा , राजेंद्र प्रेमी की अहम भूमिका रही।

इनका हुआ चयन

  • संजीव केरकेट्टा , पोस्ट - आईटीबीपी
  • बालगोविंद सिंह , पोस्ट - सीआरपीएफ
  • मुकेश कुमार , पोस्ट - असम राइफल्स
  • आशीष पैकरा , पोस्ट - एसएस. बी. कॉन्स्टेबल
  • जीवन कुमार नाग , पोस्ट - बीएसएफ
  • मोनिका सिंह- सीआरपीएफ कांस्टेबल शामिल हैं।

नवसंकल्प से सेना में अब तक 100 हो चुके हैं चयनित
नव संकल्प प्राचार्य डॉ विजय रक्षित ने बताया कि इस सफलता के साथ ही संस्थान में अध्ययनरत प्रतिभागियों में एयरफोर्स सहित भारतीय सेना में 100 से भी अधिक युवाओं का सफलतापूर्वक चयन हो चुका है और वह भारत के विभिन्न स्थानों में अपनी सेवाएं प्रदान कर रहे हैं। साथ ही अभी जिला पुलिस बल की लिखित परीक्षा में चयनित 25 प्रतिभागियों की बैच को 4 दिवसीय शारीरिक दक्षता प्रशिक्षण पुलिस जशपुर के जवान प्रमोद कुमार जोल्हे के कुशल प्रशिक्षण के बाद अंबिकापुर, राजनंदगांव,दुर्ग आदि स्थलों पर होने वाले अंतिम शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा के लिए 27 जनवरी को रवाना किया जा रहा है।

