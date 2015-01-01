पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना वैक्सीन:7 नए कोल्ड चैन प्वाइंट को मिली मंजूरी, 28 जगहों पर रखेंगे टीके

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनवरी में पहुंचने की उम्मीद, इलेक्शन के तर्ज पर होगा वैक्सीनेशन

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी जिले में शुरू कर दी गई है। वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जिले में 7 नए कोल्ड चैन प्वाइंट को मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। अब चंपा, मैनी जैसे ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी वैक्सीन भंडारण की सुविधा जुटाई जा रही है। पहले से 21 कोल्ड प्वाइंट जिले में मौजूद हैं। कुल 28 स्थानों पर जिले में कोरोना के टीके को भंडारित कर रखा जाएगा। वैक्सीनेशन का काम इलेक्शन मोड पर किया जाएगा। जिले में सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में दो बड़े टीका भंडारण कक्ष है। इसके अलावा पत्थलगांव, कुनकुरी, कांसाबेल, दुलदुला, बगीचा, लेादाम, मनोरा, कांसाबेल और कुनकुरी के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में टीके सुरक्षित रखने के लिए पहले से फ्रीजर मौजूद है। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में सन्ना, पंडरापाठ, कुर्रोग, तमता, शेखरपुर, लुड़ेगा, सुरंगपानी, कोतबा, बागबहार और तपकरा में कोल्ड स्टोरेज प्वाइंट की व्यवस्था है। कुछ ग्रामीण इलाके जहां से कई छोटे-छाेटे गांव जुड़े हैं वहां भी कोल्ड स्टोरेज प्वाइंट खोले जाने की मांग सीएमएचओ से गई थी। जिसे स्वीकृति मिल गई है। नए स्वीकृत कोल्ड स्टोरेज प्वाइंट में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ केन्द्र भेलवां, बगिया, आरा, पैकू, आस्ता, चंपा व मैनी शामिल है। इन स्थानों पर टीका भंडारण के लिए व्यवस्था बनाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है और फ्रीज भी मंगाए गए हैं। जिला स्तर के अधिकारियों की देखरेख में स्टोरेज प्वाइंट खोला जा रहा है।

टीकाकरण बूथ में होंगे तीन कमरे
कोरोना के सर्विलेंस ऑफिसर डॉ.आरएस पैंकरा ने बताया कि राज्य से मिली गाइडलाइन के अनुसार कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण बूथ के लिए ऐसे भवनों को चिन्हित किया जाएगा, जिसमें कम से कम तीन कमरे हों। पहले कमरा वेटिंग रूम होगा, जिसमें टीका लगवाने पहुंचे लोग बैठकर इंतजार करेंगे। मतदान की तर्ज पर टीका लगवाने पहुंचे व्यक्ति की पहचान इसी वेटिंग रूम में की जाएगी। किसे पहले टीका लगेगा इसकी लिस्ट तैयार हो रही है। यह लिस्ट टीकाकरण दल के कर्मचारियों के पास होगी। दूसरे कक्ष में टीका लगाने का काम किया जाएगा। तीसरे कक्ष ऑब्जरवेशन कक्ष है। टीका लगवाने के बाद व्यक्ति को इसी कक्ष में आधे घंटे तक रहना पड़ेगा। टीका लगने के बाद किसी काे कोई समस्या तो नहीं हो रही है यह जांचने के बाद ही संबंधित व्यक्ति को घर जाने दिया जाएगा।

चुनाव की तरह टीकाकरण में लगेगी ड्यूटी
टीकाकरण का काम इलेक्शन मोड में किया जाना है। इसलिए चुनाव दल की तरह ही टीकाकरण के काम के लिए भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग व अन्य विभागों के कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी। टीकाकरण के एक दल में 5 कर्मचारी होंगे। जैसे मतदान दल में एक पीठासीन अधिकारी होता है और इसके बाद दल क्रमांक 2, 3 और 4 कर्मचारी हाेते हैं उसी तर्ज पर टीकाकरण दल में भी एक टीकाकरण अधिकारी होगा और उसके साथ चार कर्मचारी और होंगे। टीकाकरण का काम शुरू होने से पहले भी कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा।

2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर रखी जाएगी वैक्सीन
डॉ.पैंकरा ने बताया कि जिले में जनवरी माह तक कोरोना वैक्सीन आने की उम्मीद है। यहां जो टीका आएगा उसे 2 से 8 डिग्री के तापमान पर रखा जा सकता है। बच्चों के टीकाकरण के लिए जो वैक्सीन आती है उसे भी इसी तापमान पर रखा जा सकता है।

जिला स्तर पर हाेगी ट्रेनिंग
कोविड वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर जिला स्तर पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों की ट्रेनिंग शुरू होनी है। इसमें वैक्सीनेशन के गाइडलाइन की जानकारी दी जाएगी। मतदान केन्द्रों की जानकारी भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग जुटाएगा। दूसरे व तीसरे चरण में किसे टीका लगाने के लिए लिस्ट बनाने का काम भी शुरू होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें