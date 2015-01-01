पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बरसात में बहे पुल की मरम्मत नहीं, पहाड़ी रास्ते से धान बेचने जाएंगे 7 गांव के किसान

  • तकनीकी समस्या के कारण पुल नहीं बन रहा, टूटे हु़ए गेट को हटाया तो बह सकता है पूरा पानी

जिले के सबसे अधिक धान उत्पादक क्षेत्र कोतबा इलाके के 7 गांव के किसान इस बार धान को मंडी तक पहुंचाने की चिंता में डूबे हैं। खमगड़ा गांव की मुख्य सड़क पर बने पुल के टूट जाने के कारण इस वर्ष किसानों को धान को मंडी तक पहुंचाने के लिए सड़क नहीं मिल पा रही है। टूटे हुए पुल से ना तो ट्रैक्टर पार हो सकता है और ना ही पिकअप वाहन। किसानों के पास मंडी तक धान पहुंचने का जो दूसरा रास्ता है वह कच्चा और पहाड़ी वाला रास्ता है। इस रास्ते पर चलने से गांव से मंडी की दूरी दोगुनी पड़ेगी। साथ ही इस कच्चे रास्ते पर दुर्घटना का भी डर है। इस स्थान पर पुल या वैकल्पिक सड़क इसलिए नहीं बना पा रही है क्योंकि खमगड़ा जलाशय का एक गेट टूटा हुआ है। जिससे लगातार पानी का रिसाव हो रहा है और यह पानी टूटे हुए पुल के हिस्से से बह रहा है।
अधिक बारिश की वजह से खमगड़ा जलाशय का पानी ओवरफ्लो हुआ था। इस कारण जलाशय की नीचे की बस्ती में एक पुल बह गया था। पुल टूटने की घटना 28 सितंबर को हुई थी। पुल के टूटने से गांव तक आवागमन बाधित हुआ था। उस वक्त गांव के सरपंच व जनपद अध्यक्ष की मौजूदगी में पुल की तत्काल रिपेयरिंग के लिए रिंग और मटेरियल गिरा दिए गए। पुल बनाने के लिए 5 रिंग गिराए गए थे। पर टूटे हुए पुल के बाजू में सिर्फ दो रिंग लगाकर दोपहिया वाहनों के आने-जाने के लिए वैकल्पिक रास्ता बना लिया गया और मटेरियल पुल के पास छोड़ दिया गया। अब किसानों को धान को मंडी तक पहुंचाने के लिए पुल की जरूरत पड़ रही है। यदि पुल की मरम्मत नहीं होती है तो ग्राम झिमकी, खमगड़ा, राजाआमा, बुलडेगा, भिंजपुर, कोकियाखार और खूंटापानी के किसान ट्रैक्टर व पिकअप वाहन में अपना धान लोड कर मंडी तक नहीं पहुंचा पाएंगे।
सबसे अधिक उत्पादन वाला एरिया है कोतबा - जिले के कोतबा व कोनपारा उपार्जन केंद्र में सबसे अधिक धान की खरीदी की जाती है। इन केन्द्रों की खरीदी अन्य विकासखंडों के उपार्जन केन्द्रों की कुल खरीदी से भी दोगुनी होती है।

मंडी तक जाने वाले दूसरे रास्ते में दुर्घटना का डर
ग्राम झिमकी के किसान महेन्द्र पैंकरा गांव के बड़े किसान हैं। महेन्द्र ने इस वर्ष 85 एकड़ में धान का उत्पादन किया है। महेन्द्र परेशान हैं कि वे अपने धान को मंडी तक कैसे पहुंचाएंगे। महेन्द्र ने बताया कि यदि पुल नहीं बनता है तो गांव से मंडी जाने का दूसरा रास्ता कोकियाखार जामझोर होकर है। पर यह रास्ता सही नहीं है। सड़क कच्ची है और पहाड़ की घाटी है। लोड ट्रैक्टर को घाटी पर चढ़ाने में दुर्घटना का डर बहुत ज्यादा है।

किसानों ने कंधे पर ढ़ोकर खलिहान तक धान पहुंचाया
पुल की मरम्मत नहीं होने के कारण झिमकी व आसपास के ग्रामीणों को इस वर्ष कटी हुई फसल को खलिहान तक पहुंचाने में भी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। जिन किसानों के पास फसल ढोने के लिए वाहन हैं उन किसानों को भी खलिहान तक फसल पहुंचाने के लिए कंधे पर भार ढोना पड़ा है। फसल कटाई के सीजन में तो सिर्फ झिमकी गांव के लोग प्रभावित हुए थे। पर यदि जल्द पुल की मरम्मत नहीं होती है तो झिमकी के साथ और छह गांव के लोगों को परेशानी होगी।

बड़ी तकनीकी समस्या है इसलिए नहीं बन पा रहा पुल
''खमगड़ा के पास जो पुल टूटा है वहां पर वैकल्पिक सड़क या नया पुल बनाने के लिए जगह नहीं है। खमगड़ा जलाशय की एक टूटी हुई गेट से पानी बहकर इसी रास्ते से पार हो रहा है। यहां पर वैकल्पिक सड़क बनाने या पुल बनाने के लिए इस पानी के बहाव को रोकना जरूरी है। इस संबंध में जल संसाधन विभाग से बात की गई है। विभाग के इंजीनियरों का कहना है कि फिलहाल टूटी हुई गेट को नहीं छेड़ सकते हैं। क्योंकि डेम में पानी भरा है। यदि इस स्थान पर पानी का बहाव रुक जाए तो हम पुल भी तैयार कर देंगे और वैकल्पिक रास्ता भी तत्काल बना देंगे।''
-बीएल सरल, सीईओ, जनपद पंचायत, पत्थलगांव

