परेशानी:72 किसानों ने जलाशय के लिए दे दी जमीन विभाग ने 18 साल बाद भी नहीं दिया मुआवजा

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 16 साल से विभाग के पास पड़ी रही फाइल, डेढ़ साल से एसडीएम कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है मामला

18 साल पहले किसानों को सिंचाई सुविधा देने के लिए जल संसाधन विभाग के द्वारा कुनकुरी ब्लॉक में बेलसुंगा जलाशय का निर्माण कराया गया है। लेकिन इस डेम के तैयार हो जाने के बाद से इस क्षेत्र के किसान परेशान है। डेम तैयार होने के 18 वर्ष बाद भी 72 किसानों को ना तो मुआवजा मिल पाया है और ना ही उन्हें सिंचाई के लिए पर्याप्त पानी मिल रहा है। कुनकुरी ब्लॉक में 16 करोड़ की लागत से बेलसुंगा जलाशय बनाया गया है, लेकिन बेलसुंगा जलाशय किसानों को लाभ देने के बजाए उनकी परेशानियों का सबब बन गया है। लेकिन इतने सालों के बाद भी आज तक यहां के किसी भी किसान को इस जलाशय का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। क्षेत्र के किसानों का कहना है कि उन्होंने जलाशय के निर्माण के लिए कृषि योग्य भूमि को जमीन को मिट्‌टी के मोल शासन को दे दिया था। लेकिन आज भी उनके खेत सूखे हैं, उन्हें सिंचाई के लिए पानी तक नहीं मिल पा रहा है। किसानों का कहना है कि नहर का एक बूंद पानी भी उनके खेतों में नहीं जा पाता। जलाशय में कभी भी पानी का ठहराव नहीं होता। बरसात में अगर कुछ दिन बारिश न हो तो जलाशय में सूखे की स्थिति निर्मित हो जाती है। पूरा जलाशय सितंबर तक सूख जाता है। जलाशय में मिट्टी से आगे अब तक कोई काम नहीं हो पाया है। जिसके कारण पानी एक जगह स्थिर नहीं हो पाता। कोई भी किसान योजना का लाभ नहीं उठा पा रहा है। इस जलाशय से बेलसुंगा के अतिरिक्त रनपुर, गिर्होलटोली, कुदमुरा, नांदोटोली, टांगरटोली और डोडराही गांव के किसानों को लाभ मिलना था। लेकिन नहर का पानी एक किमी से आगे नहीं जा पाता है।

18 वर्ष से भूमि विस्थापित लगा रहे हैं चक्कर
किसान मुआवजा राशि पाने के लिए पिछले 18 सालों से चक्कर काट रहे हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार चरईखारा पंचायत के ईश्वर दास, साम्वेल कुजूर, फ्रांसिस खेश, पौलुस, बलासियुस कुजूर, फिलिप, रोमानुस, जोसेफ, करलुस की जमीन को प्रशासन ने कम कीमत में खरीदकर अब तक उनका मुआवजा नहीं दिया है। कुछ किसानों को विभाग ने मुआवजा दिया है लेकिन 72 किसान ऐसे हैं जिनका मुआवजा मिलना बाकी है।

जमीन देने के बाद करनी पड़ रही मजदूरी
चरईखारा के फ्रांसिस खेस ने बताया कि पूर्व ने उनके पास 21 एकड़ जमीन थी। सबसे उपजाऊ हिस्सा जलाशय परियोजना को देने के बाद उनके पास करीब 14 एकड़ जमीन है जहां न तो बरसात का पानी रुकता है न नहर का पानी ही जा पाता है। अब परिवार के जीविकोपार्जन के लिए उन्हें मजदूरी करनी पड़ती है। चरईखारा सामवेल कुजूर की बहू अनुकम्पा कुजूर कहती हैं उनके पास एक एकड़ से भी कम जमीन रही गई है।

डेढ़ वर्ष से एसडीएम के पास अटकी है फाइल
विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार किसानों को मुआवजा देने के लिए विभाग के द्वारा प्रकरण तैयार कर लिया गया था। प्रकरण तैयार करने के बाद उसे बगीचा एसडीएम के पास भेज दिया गया था। लेकिन 1 वर्ष से वहां फाईल अटके होने के कारण किसानों को मुआवजा अब तक नहीं मिल पाया है। किसानों को 18 वर्ष से मुआवजा की राशि नहीं मिल पाने के कारण अब उनके मुआवजा की राशि का ब्याज भी बढ़ने लगा है।
प्रकरण निराकरण के बाद वितरित कर दी जाएगी
"किसानों को मुआवजा देने का प्रकरण बनकर तैयार है। वर्तमान में मामला बगीचा एसडीएम के न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है, प्रकरण का निराकरण होने के बाद संबंधित किसानों को मुआवजा की राशि वितरित कर दी जाएगी।''
-डीआर दर्रो, कार्यपालन अभियंता, जल संसाधन विभाग जशपुर

