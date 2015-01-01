पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खूब बजी शहनाइयां:दो महीने में 840 ने मांगी शादी के लिए अनुमति

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • दिसंबर के अंतिम मुहूर्त में भी हुई शादियां, अब अगले चार महीने तक नहीं होंगे शुभ कार्य े

नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह और दिसंबर में शादी के सिर्फ 9 मुहूर्त में जिले में हजारों शादियां हुईं। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस साल हुई शादियों के लिए परिवार वालों को प्रशासन से अनुमति मांगनी पड़ी। जिले भर में 840 परिवारों से शादी के लिए अनुमति मांगी गई। 11 दिसंबर शादी का अंतिम मुहूर्त था। अंतिम मुहूर्त में भी शहर सहित जिले भर में सैकड़ों शादियां हुई हैं। अब शहनाइयां सीधे चार महीने बाद 22 अप्रैल से गूंजनी शुरू होंगी।
शादी-व्याह जैसे शुभ कार्यों के लिए चार माह का विराम लगने की सबसे बड़ी वजह शुभ मुहूर्त के कारक ग्रह गुरु और शुक्र दोनों का अस्त हो जाना है। इसके बाद धनु राशि वाला महीना शुरू हो जाएगा। फिर होलाष्टक की स्थिति निर्मित होगी और इसके मीन राशि वाल महीना आएगा। शादी-व्याह का अगला लग्न 22 अप्रैल 2021 से है। नए साल में अप्रैल, मई, जून, जुलाई नवंबर और दिसंबर में लग्न ही लग्न हैं। दिसंबर में ही धनु राशि वाला महीना शुरू हो रही है। जिले में हुई शादियों का रिकार्ड इस बार प्रशासन के पास मौजूद है और प्रशासन का दावा है कि एक भी शादियां बगैर अनुमति के नहीं हुई हैं।
गुरु और शुक्र इसलिए हैं जीवन में जरूरी, जानिए - दांपत्य जीवन के लिए कल्याण, संतान, प्रगति, शांति और ऐश्वर्य जरूरी है। गुरु कल्याण का प्रगति का और शांति का कारक ग्राहक है। शांति और सामंजस्य होता है। इसके लिए गुरु की अच्छी स्थिति में होना जरूरी है। इसी तरह शुक्र संतान, संपदा और ऐश्वर्य का कारक है। समय पर संतान न हो तो पति पत्नी के बीच तनाव होता है।

जिले में कहां कितनों ने मांगी शादी की अनुमति

  • बगीचा - 156
  • पत्थलगांव - 190
  • फरसाबहार - 67
  • जशपुर - 102
  • कुनकुरी - 126
  • मनोरा - 31
  • कांसाबेल - 107
  • दुलदुला - 61

सूर्य रहेगा धनु राशि में, नहीं होगा 4 महीने तक विवाह
15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक सूर्य धनु राशि में रहेगा। इसके ठीक तीसरे दिन 17 जनवरी को गुरु अस्त होगा और 12 फरवरी को उदय होगा। इसके चार दिन बाद 16 फरवरी को शुक्र अस्त हो जाएगा। उसका उदय आनंद संवत्सर के शुरुआत होते ही होगा। 14 मार्च से 15 अप्रैल तक मीन राशि वाला महीना रहेगा। इसी दौरान 21 से 28 मार्च तक होलाष्टक की स्थिति रहेगी। शास्त्रों और पुराणों के अनुसार इन तिथियों में शादी-ब्याह करना शुभ नहीं है। इसका उल्लेख जातक पारिजात और मुहूर्त चिंतामणी नामक ग्रंथ में है।

2021 में शादी के शुभ मुहूर्त

  • अप्रैल: 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 व 30
  • मई: 1, 2,7,8,9,13,14, 21, 22,23,24,25, 26, 28, 29 व 30
  • जून: 3, 4, 5, 16, 20, 22, 23 और 24
  • जुलाई: 1, 2, 7, 13 और 15
  • नवंबर: 15, 16, 20, 21, 28, 29 और 30
  • दिसंबर: 1, 2, 6, 7, 11 और 13
