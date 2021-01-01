पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:500 की जांच में 9 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सात महीने बाद एक्टिव केस 100 से कम

कोविड-19 से सुरक्षा के लिए वैक्सीनेशन के इस दौर में कोरोना का संक्रमण भी अब घटा है। वर्तमान में जिले में संक्रमण 1.8 प्रतिशत है। सोमवार को जिले भर में 500 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। जिसमें 9 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। कोरोना का एक्टिव केस अब सिर्फ 78 है। इसमें से भी अधिकांश लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर ठीक हो रहे हैं। बीते सात महीने में सबसे कम एक्टिव केस फरवरी में देखा जा रहा है। जुलाई से जिले में कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ना शुरू हुअा था। जनवरी के दूसरे पखवाड़े तक एक्टिव केस की संख्या 100 से अधिक थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक जांच में कोई कमी नहीं की गई है। बल्कि जांच की व्यवस्था पहले से भी ज्यादा है। अब प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र स्तर पर भी जांच किए जा रहे हैं। जिला अस्पताल की मेन गेट पर ही कोरोना की जांच की व्यवस्था दे दी गई है। यहां किट से जांच किया जा रहा है। जिन्हें सर्दी-खांसी के लक्षण हैं या कोरोना का शक है वह जिला अस्पताल की गेट के पास आकर मुफ्त में जांच करा सकते हैं। अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले मरीजों में जिनमें कोरोना से मिलते जुलते लक्षण हैं उनकी जांच डॉक्टर कर रहे हैं।

सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के अफसर दोबारा संक्रमित
सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में पदस्थ एक अधिकारी दाेबारा कोरोना संक्रमित हो गया हैं। दो माह पहले ही इस अधिकारी की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उन्हें 14 दिनों के लिए होम क्वारेंटाइन कर उपचार किया गया था। बताया जाता है कि अधिकारी में फिर से कोरोना के लक्षण दिखे तो उन्होंने ट्रू नॉट जांच कराई। जिसमें फिर से कोरोना संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि जो लोग काेराेना से ठीक हो चुके हैं वे करीब डेढ़ से दो महीने बाद फिर से कोरोना संक्रमित हो सकते हैं। इसलिए जबतक आम लोगों तक वैक्सीन नहीं पहुंचता है उन्हें सतर्क रहना जरूरी है।
फरवरी में भी पहले चरण का ही होगा टीकाकरण
सर्विलेंस आॅफिसर डॉ.आरएस पैंकरा ने बताया कि पहले चरण के टीकाकरण में फ्रंट लाइन कोरोना वारियर्स शामिल हैं। जिसमें 12 हजार 529 लोग है। इसमें स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी, मितानिन व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं शामिल किया गया हैं। पहले चरण के लिए आए टीके की पहली खेप में 7700 वैक्सीन आए थे।

