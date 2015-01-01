पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:90 % सड़क का निर्माण पूरा, पर पुलों के पास की स्थिति अब भी जानलेवा

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • लोरो घाटी पर हो रहा सड़क का निर्माण, सिंगल रोड होने के कारण लग रहा जाम
  • दो साल बाद भी नहीं बन पाए नेशनल हाइवे के पुल

कुनकुरी से झारखंड बार्डर शंख नदी पुल तक हाइवे निर्माण का काम 90 प्रतिशत पूरा हो चुका है। हाइवे का अधिकांश काम हाेने के बाद भी लोगों को सड़क पर सफर करने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, क्योंकि बड़े पुल-पुलियाें का काम अूधरा है। कुछ पुल ऐसे हैं जिनका निर्माण दो साल पहले शुरू हुआ था पर अब पूरा नहीं बना। एनएच 43 पर सबसे अधिक समस्या मनसा देवी मंदिर के पास बन रहे पुल और चरईडांड़ के पास बन रहे पुल के पास हो रही है। इन दोनों पुल का निर्माण दो साल पहले तब शुरू हुआ था जब हाइवे के लिए सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम शुरू किया गया था। 66 किलोमीटर की सड़क लगभग बनकर तैयार हो गई पर पुल का निर्माण पूरा नहीं हो सका है। इन दिनों मनसा देवी मंदिर के पास पुल की स्थिति बेहद खराब है। पुराना पुल धंस रहा है। यहां कभी भी कोई भी हादसा हो सकता है। नया पुल कब शुरू होगा यह बताने वाला कोई जिम्मेदार अफसर जिले में नहीं है। वर्तमान में पुल के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लाइन लग रही है। क्योंकि एक वक्त पर पुल से एक ही वाहन पार हो सकता है। भारी वाहन चालक बड़ी सावधानी से इस क्षतिग्रस्त पुल को पार कर रहे हैं।

लोरो घाटी पर सड़क निर्माण हुआ शुरू
इन दिनों लोरो घाटी पर सीसी रोड ढ़लाई का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। इससे पहले तक लोरो में घाट कटिंग व सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम चला। बीते पांच माह से लोरो घाटी कच्चे सड़क में तब्दील है।

1 ब्रिज, 21 पुल व 105 कलवर्ट सड़क पर
66 किलोमीटरहाइवे पर एक ब्रिज बनना है, जो कि शंख नदी में निर्माणाधीन है। नदियों पर 21 पुल में आधे बन गए हैं। 105 कलवर्ट बन रहे हैं जिसमें खेत व नालों को पानी को पार होगा।

एक नजर यहां भी

  • निर्माण का नाम- एनएच 43
  • कहां से कहां तक- कुनकुरी से झारखंड बॉर्डर शंख नदी
  • लंबाई- 66.750 किमी
  • योजना का नाम- एनएचडीपी परियोजना
  • अनुबंध एजेंसी- मेसर्स गॉवर-शिवालया कंस्ट्रक्शन, गुड़गांव हरियाणा
  • अनुबंध राशि- 265.58 करोड़
  • कार्यादेश- 8 जनवरी 2018
  • काम पूर्णता की अवधि- 7 जनवरी 2020

जनवरी में पूरा होना था काम
कुनकुरी से शंख नदी पुल तक एनएच का निर्माण कार्य पूरा करने की मियाद 7 जनवरी 2020 थी। पर निर्माण कार्य की धीमी चाल के कारण यह काम जनवरी 2021 तक भी पूरा नहीं हो पाएगा। विभागीय अफसर मार्च-अप्रैल तक काम पूरा होने की बात कह रहे हैं। तबतक लोगों को कहीं अच्छी तो कहीं खराब सड़कें मिलेंगी।

कोरोनाकाल में प्रभावित रहा काम
"कोरोनाकाल में लेबरों के चले जाने से निर्माण काम प्रभावित रहा है। फिर से काम ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। अधिकांश पुल-पुलिया बन चुके हैं। जो बचे हैं वे भी जल्द पूरे हो जाएंगे। हाइवे का निर्माण मार्च-अप्रैल तक पूरा हो जाएगा।''
-संजय दिवाकर, एसडीओ, नेशनल हाइवे

