पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:कोविड अस्पताल और केयर सेंटरों में 91% बेड खाली, एक सप्ताह से कम मिल रहे मरीज

जशपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में कोरोना से राहत, महीनेभर में सिर्फ एक मौत, जहर खाने से बिगड़ी थी संक्रमित की हालत

जिले में कोरोना से अब लोगों को राहत मिलने लगी है। सितंबर के पहले 21 दिन तक कोरोना के सबसे अधिक मरीज जिले में सामने आए थे। इसके बाद से कोरोना की रफ्तार थम सी गई है। बीते एक सप्ताह से जिले में कोरोना के मरीज प्रतिदिन 50 से भी कम मिले हैं। कोरोना मरीजों के उपचार के लिए बनाए गए कोविड-19 हॉस्पिटल और केयर सेंटरों में 91 प्रतिशत से अधिक बेड खाली पड़े हुए हैं। जिले में कोरोना मरीजों के उपचार के लिए एक कोविड हॉस्पिटल के साथ 12 केयर सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। शहर के एमसीएच बिल्डिंग में बने कोविड हॉस्पिटल में 75 बेड के साथ केयर सेंटरोें को मिलाकर कुल 1130 बेड की व्यवस्था की गई है। वर्तमान में सिर्फ 105 बेड पर कोरोना के मरीज भर्ती हैं। 1025 बेड गुरुवार की स्थिति में खाली पड़े हुए थे। जिले में कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा भी बेहद कम है। अबतक जिले में कुल 1855 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण के शिकार हो चुके हैं। जिसमें से 1411 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोरोना से अबतक सिर्फ 11 मौतें जिले में हुई हैं। एक महीने में सिर्फ एक मौत जिले में दर्ज की गई। यह मौत भी सिर्फ कोरोना की वजह से नहीं थी। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि 26 अक्टूबर एक युवक को जहर सेवन के बाद अस्पताल लाया गया था। इलाज के दौरान हुए कोरोना जांच में उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उसे कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती किया गया था। जहर की वजह से उसकी मौत हो गई। पर चूंकि युवक कोरोना पॉजिटिव था, इसलिए उसे कोरोना डेथ में शामिल कर लिया गया है। असल में कोरोना से जिले में आखरी मौत 28 सितंबर को हुई है।

21 दिन में मिले 600 से अधिक मरीज, अब कम हुई संख्या
वैसे जिले में कोरोना के सबसे अधिक मरीज अक्टूबर महीने में शुरूआती 21 दिन में मिले हैं। मई से लेकर सितंबर माह तक पांच महीने में जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 1056 थी। पर अक्टूबर माह मेें 21 अक्टूबर तक की स्थिति में संक्रमितों की संख्या 1698 पहुंच चुकी है। अक्टूबर के 21 दिन में जिले में 617 नए मरीज मिले हैं जबकि सितंबर के पूरे महीने में 598 नए मरीजों की पहचान हुई थी। वहीं बीते एक सप्ताह से फिर से मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आ गई है। जिले में 24 अक्टूबर को 18, 25 अक्टूबर को 8, 26 अक्टूबर को 12, 27 अक्टूबर को 10 और 28 अक्टूबर को 26 नए मरीज मिले हैं।

होम आइसोलेशन में ठीक हो रहे मरीज
कोरोना के सर्विलेंस ऑफिसर डॉ.आरएस पैंकरा के मुताबिक होम आइसोलेशन में भी अधिकांश मरीज ठीक हो रहे हैं। होम आइसोलेशन में अब तक 379 पाॅजिटिव मरीजों को डाॅक्टर की निगरानी में रखा गया था। जिसमें अब तक 247 लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं और स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्या होने पर 23 मरीज को उच्चतम निगरानी के लिए हायर सेंटर रिफर किया गया है। तथा 104 मरीज अभी भी अपने घर पर हैं और विभाग की निगरानी में रखे गए हैं।​​​​​​​

पांच केयर सेंटरों में एक भी मरीज नहीं
जिले में कई केयर सेंटर ऐसे हैं जहां अभी एक भी मरीज नहीं हैं। बगीचा में 150 बेड केयर सेंटर में सभी बेड खाली पड़े हैं। इसी तरह गर्ल्स हॉस्पिटल कुनकुरी के 35 बेड केयर सेंटर में एक भी मरीज नहीं है। लोदाम का 75 बेड केयर सेंटर खाली पड़ा है। कांसाबेल का 60 बेड और जशपुर प्रयास हॉस्टल का केयर सेंटर भी फिलहाल खाली है। ​​​​​​​

सर्वे के बाद बढ़े थे मरीज
सीएमएचओ डॉ.पी सुथार के मुताबिक अक्टूबर माह में सामुदायिक सर्वेक्षण अभियान के तहत डोर-टू-डोर सर्वे कर संक्रमितों की पहचान व जांच के कारण ऐसे कोरोना मरीज भी सामने आए थे, जो जांच कराने के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे थे। जांच भी बढ़ी थी। पहले जिले में औसतन 400 से 500 के बीच टेस्ट हो रहे थे। वहीं अब 800 से 1000 टेस्ट रोजाना किए जा रहे थे। अब भी सप्ताह में दो दिन सर्वे का काम गांव स्तर पर चल रहा है। सर्वेक्षण में ही अधिकांश मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं और उपचार के लिए लोग ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। ​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें