दो दिन धनतेरस:सात महीने के बाद शुभ मुहूर्त पर दुकानों में जमकर होगी खरीदारी

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • ज्वेलरी, ऑटोमोबाइल, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व बर्तन दुकानों में सबसे ज्यादा होगी खरीदारी

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण बीते सात माह से सुनसान बाजार में आज रौनक लौटने की उम्मीद है। धनतेरस के मौके पर लोग इस बार शुभ खरीदी करेंगे। धनतेरस के लिए शहर के बाजार सज चुके हैं। ज्वेलरी, ऑटोमोबाइल, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक व बर्तन दुकानदारों ने अपनी ओर से पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। कई ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए हर खरीदी के साथ कुछ ना कुछ गिफ्ट देने की स्कीम भी चालू कर रखा है। शहर में धनतेरस के माैके पर 10 करोड़ से अधिक के कारोबार का अनुमान व्यापारियों ने लगाया है। धनतेरस पर अधिकांश लोग सोने-चांदी के जेवर, इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान, पीतल व स्टील के बर्तन सहित अन्य चीजें खरीदते हैं। इस दिन ऑटोमोबाइल की बिक्री भी खूब होती है। इस शुभ अवसर पर सोने-चांदी के जेवर खरीदना लोग पसंद करते हैं। शहर में कुछ चिन्हित दुकानों में 916 बीआईएस 100 प्रतिशत के गहने अब लोगों को आसानी से उपलब्ध हैं। सराफा कराेबारी शिवनारायण सोनी ने बताया कि ज्वेलरी दुकानों में हर तरह के ग्राहकों के लिए इस बार कलेक्शन जुटाए गए हैं। क्योंकि धनतेरस शुभ खरीदी का दिन होता है। जिनका बजट कम है वे भी सोने या चांदी के सिक्के लेकर धनतेरस की खरीदी कर सकते हैं। वैसे ज्वेलरी में सोने व चांदी के हर तरह के गहने उपलब्ध हैं। इसके अलावा पूजा के लिए देवी-देवताओं की चांदी व सोनी की मूर्तियां, कछुआ, मछली आदि रखा गया है। धनतेरस के मौके पर लोग जरूरत की चीजें लेने पर भी जोर देते हैं। इसलिए इलेक्ट्रानिक व बर्तन दुकानों में भी अच्छी खासी भीड़ होती है। इलेक्ट्रानिक में इस वर्ष मोबाइल की बिक्री ज्यादा होने की उम्मीद है क्योंकि बच्चों की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन हो रही है। अधिकांश घरों में मोबाइल की डिमांड बढ़ी हुई है।

बाजार भी सजे, बांस के बर्तन व झाड़ू का बाजार
धनतेरस की खरीदी को जनजाति संवर्ग के लोग वृद्धि का सूचक मानते हैं। प्रकृति को अपना ईष्ट मानने वाले जनजातियों के लिए बांस वृद्धि का सबसे अच्छा सूचक है इसलिए बांस के बने बर्तन खरीदना इनकी पहली प्राथमिकता में होता है। जनजातियों की खरीदी कृषि पर आधारित होती है। दीपावली के बाद धान मिंजाई के दिन आ जाते हैं। इसलिए बांस के बने ऐसे सामान की खरीदी होती है जिसका उपयोग धान की मिंजाई से लेकर भंडारण तक होता है। धनतेरस के दिन ग्रामीण बांस के बने सूप, छटका, ठेकी और पाछी की खरीदी करते हैं।

कोराेना ने बढ़ाई बाइक और स्कूटी की डिमांड
धनतेरस में ऑटोमोबाइल की बिक्री बीते साल से भी अधिक होने की उम्मीद है। ऑटोमोबाइल कारोबारी आनंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में लोग पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट का उपयोग ना कर निजी वाहनों में चलना ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। इसलिए इस वर्ष धनतेरस के लिए बाइक व स्कूटी की एडवांस बुकिंग भी बीते साल से अधिक है। बाइक में लोग 110 सीसी की अधिक एवरेज वाली बाइक लेना पसंद कर रहे हैं। युवतियों व महिलाओं की पसंद स्कूटी भी नए रंग-रूप में आ चुकी है। ऑटो या बस से दफ्तर जाने वाले लोग बाइक खरीद रहे हैं।

धनतेरस के दिन यह खरीदना होगा शुभ
पंडित मनोज रमाकांत मिश्र ने बताया भगवान धनवंतरी की धातु पीतल मानी गई है, इसलिए धनतेरस पर पीतल के बर्तन खरीदना बहुत शुभ माना जाता है। इसके अलावा धनतेरस पर सोने, चांदी तांबे आदि का सामान और बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। इन धातुओं की चीजें बहुत शुभ मानी जाती हैं, लेकिन इन धातुओं को खरीदते समय इनकी शुद्धता को अच्छे से जांच कर ही लेना चाहिए। धनतेरस के दिन ये चीजें घर में लाने से मां लक्ष्मी और धनवंतरी भगवान की कृपा से आरोग्यता और समृद्धि आती है।

