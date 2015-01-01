पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समीक्षा बैठक:जिला मुख्यालय के बाद अब सभी 8 ब्लॉकों में खुलेंगे सरकारी इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीईओ ने कलेक्टर को सौंपी स्कूलों की लिस्ट, अब फंड के लिए शासन को भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव

जिले के सभी ब्लॉकों में सरकारी इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल खोले जानेे की तैयारी शिक्षा विभाग पूरी कर चुका है। सोमवार को कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने शिक्षा विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक ली। जिसमें डीईओ एन कुजूर ने ब्लॉकों में चयनित किए गए स्कूलों की सूची उन्हें सौंपा है। अब इन स्कूलों में नई सुविधाएं जुटाई जाएंगी।
कलेक्टर ने शिक्षा विभाग की बैठक में पढ़ाई तुंहर दुआर, मोहल्ल क्लास, ऑनलाइन क्लास, बच्चों को प्रदाय की जानी वाली छात्रवृति, सूखा राशन वितरण, गणवेश और पुस्तक एवं साइकिल वितरण सहित अन्य सबंध में समीक्षा की। इस अवसर पर जिला पंचायत के सीईओ केएस मण्डावी, डिप्टी कलेक्टर आकांक्षा त्रिपाठी, डीईओ एन कुजूर, जशपुर बीईओ एमजेडयू सिद्दीकी एवं अन्य बीईओ उपस्थित थे। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि सभी विकासखंडों में अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल का चयन और वहां बच्चों को शासन के मंशा अनुसार अंग्रेजी शिक्षा की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराया जाना है। अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल के लिए मूलभूत सुविधाएं सामग्री एवं स्कूल के सुदृढ़ीकरण के लिए अनुमानित राशि की जानकारी भी कलेक्टर ने मांगी है ताकि शासन को प्रस्ताव भेजा जा सके।
यह स्कूल बनेंगे इंग्लिश मीडियम- डीईओ ने बताया कि 8 ब्लॉकों में अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल के लिए स्कूल का चयन किया गया है। इनमें जशपुर ब्लॉक के लिए बरगांव, शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय मनोरा, शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय कुनकुरी एवं केराडीह, शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय पतराटोली, शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय कांसाबेल, शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय बगीचा एवं सन्ना, शासकीय बालक उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय पत्थलगांव, कोतबा एवं तमता इसी प्रकार शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय फरसाबहार का चिह्नांकन किया गया है।

ऑनलाइन क्लास में बच्चों का मासिक मूल्यांकन करने के निर्देश
कलेक्टर ने सभी बीईओ को पढ़ाई तुंहर दुआर योजना के तहत चल रही पढ़ाई में पहली से लेकर 12वीं तक के बच्चों का मासिक मूल्यांकन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं ताकि उनके बौद्धिक क्षमता की जानकारी शिक्षकों को मिलती रहे। शिक्षकों को बच्चों को पढ़ाए जाने वाले विषयों का डेली डायरी भी संधारित करने के निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही बगीचा में चलाए जा रहे मिशन कौतूहल जैसा नवाचार अन्य ब्लाॅकों में भी लागू करने के लिए कहा है। उन्होंने मिशन कौतूहल के तहत बच्चों को विषय के प्रति जानने और सिखने का अवसर मिलता है बच्चे सरल पद्धति से चीजों को सीखते है।

संविलियन शिक्षकों का जल्द जारी हो प्राण नंबर
जिले में सवा आठ सौ शिक्षकों का संविलियन किया गया है। उनका प्राण नंबर जनरेट करवाने के भी निर्देश कलेक्टर ने बीईओ को दिए है। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि स्कूली बच्चों को शत प्रतिशत गणवेश का वितरण व सूखा राशन दिए जाने की जानकारी दी है।

शिकायतों पर बगीचा बीईओ को हिदायत
समीक्षा के दौरान कलेक्टर ने बगीचा के बीईओ को कड़ी हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि छोटे-छोटे कार्याें के लिए शिक्षकों, भृत्य और अन्य कर्मचारियों को मुख्यालय आने की आवश्यकता न पड़े इसका विशेष ध्यान रखें और ब्लॉक स्तर पर उनकी समस्याओं का तत्परता से निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें