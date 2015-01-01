पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वादिष्ट होने से डिमांड ज्यादा:महुआ से गुलाब जामुन, चॉकलेट, गटागट भी बनाए

जशपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • आशाएं स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाएं तैयार कर रही महुआ से बने नए खाद्य पदार्थ

जिले में महुआ से बने खाद्य पदार्थों में अब कई चीजें आ गई हैं। पहली बार महुआ से गुलाबजामुन, केक, चॉकलेट, मालपुआ, गटागट, आदि बनाए जा रहे हैं। आशाएं स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा यह उत्पाद तैयार किया जा रहा हैं। इसकी बिक्री कलेक्टोरेट कार्यालय के पास वन विभाग द्वारा स्थापित संजीवनी विक्रय सेंटर के माध्यम से की जा रही है। आशाएं समूह की अध्यक्ष हरमीत पहवा ने बताया कि अबतक समूह द्वारा सिर्फ महुआ के लड्डू बनाए जा रहे थे। पर अब इससे बढ़कर महुआ से कई नए उत्पाद शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। जो पूरी तरह से हाइजेनिक है। वर्तमान में लोग अपने स्वास्थ्य को लेकर काफी सचेत हैं। ऐसे में महुआ से बने ये सभी उत्पाद ना सिर्फ स्वाद से भरपूर हैं बल्कि इम्यूनिटी बूस्टर का भी काम कर सकते हैं। महुआ स्वास्थ्य के लिहाज से बेहद फायदेमंद है।

क्रिसमस को देखते हुए महुआ वनीला केक
क्रिसमस का त्यौहार नजदीक है और इस त्यौहार पर केक की डिमांड काफी बढ़ जाती है। क्रिसमस पर लोगों को स्वाद के साथ इम्युनिटी देने के लिए महिला समूह द्वारा महुआ वनीला केक तैयार किया गया है। आमतौर पर बाजार में मिलने वाले केक स्वादिष्ट तो हाेते हैं, मगर इसके अधिक सेवन से हमारे स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर भी पड़ता है। पर महुआ से बना केक केवल स्वाद ही नहीं देगा, बल्कि इससे शरीर की इम्युनिटी के साथ ही सेहत की दृष्टि से फायदेमंद भी है। समूह के सदस्यों ने बताया कि महुआ केक की एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है। अबतक सैकड़ों आर्डर मिल चुके हैं।

कलेक्टर को भेंट किए महुआ से बने उत्पाद
आशाएं स्व-सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने बुधवार को कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे से मुलाकात करके महुआ से निर्मित खाद्य सामग्री महुआ लड्डू, महुआ मालपुआ, महुआ गुलाबजामून, महुआ चाॅकलेट, महुआ अलसी लड्डू, महुआ गटागट, महुआ वनीला केक भेंट किया। इस अवसर पर स्व-सहायता समूह की हरमीत पहवा, मधु शर्मा, सुषमा गुप्ता एंव कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज सागर यादव उपस्थित थे। समूह में कुल 11 महिलाएं काम करतीं हैं।

