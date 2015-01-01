पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:एप ग्रामीणों को हाथियों के खतरे से कर रहा सजग

जशपुर
वन विभाग अब जिले में हाथियों की हलचल की ऑनलाइन निगरानी शुरू हो गई है। विभाग ने एक विशेष मोबाइल एप सजग विकसित किया है। एप को वाईफाई और सायरन से जोड़ दिया गया है। हाथी जैसे ही गांव के आसपास पहुंचते है, उन गांवों में एप और वाईफाई की मदद से सायरन बजना शुरू हो जाता है। जिससे ग्रामीणों को जंगल में हाथी होने की सूचना मिल जा रही है। विभाग ने प्रयोग के तौर पर 10 गांवों में सायरन की स्थापना की है। जिले का तपकरा वन परिक्षेत्र झारखंड और ओडिशा की सीमा से लगा हुआ है। पिछले एक दशक में तपकरा वन परिक्षेत्र हाथियों का स्थायी रहवास बन चुका है। खासकर ओडिशा से आए हुए हाथियों का यह पसंदीदा क्षेत्र बन चुका है। यह इलाका धान के उत्पादन में भी आगे हैं। धान की फसल के दौरान इन क्षेत्रों में हाथी जंगलों से निकल कर ग्रामीणों के फसल को नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं।

सुबह और शाम को बजता है सायरन
ग्रामीणों को हाथियों से सजग करने के लिए सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर 8 बजे तक एवं शाम को 4 बजे से लेकर 7 बजे तक सायरन बजाया जाता है। इससे उस क्षेत्र के ग्रामीण समय रहते ही सजग हो जा रहे हैं। आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण जंगल से बाहर आ जाता है।

1 लाख 20 हजार में लगा है सिस्टम
प्रायोगिक तौर पर विभाग द्वारा जिले के 10 गांवों में सायरन सिस्टम को लगाया है। इसमें तपकरा वन परिक्षेत्र में 5 गांवों में, कुनकुरी वन परिक्षेत्र के 2 गांव में एवं पत्थलगांव, कांसाबेल एवं दुलदुला वन परिक्षेत्र के 1-1 गांव में सायरन सिस्टम लगाया गया है।

सायरन लगाने की योजना सफल, अन्य गांवों में भी लगाएंगे
"हाथियों से ग्रामीणों को सजग करने के लिए विभाग द्वारा सजग एप तैयार किया गया है। साथ ही 10 स्थानों में सायरन सिस्टम लगाया गया है। सजग एप के माध्यम से सायरन बजा कर ग्रामीणों को सतर्क कर दिया जा रहा है। प्रयोगिक तौर पर लगाए गए सायरन से सफलता मिलने के बाद अब इसे अन्य गांवों में भी लगाने की योजना तैयार की जा रही है।''
-श्रीकृष्ण जाधव, डीएफओ, जशपुर

