छठ महापर्व:उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य, सुबह 4 बजे से पानी मेें खड़े होकर व्रतियों ने की सूर्य की आराधना

जशपुर
  • घाट पर नहीं बांटा छठ का महाप्रसाद, व्रतियों के घर जाकर लोगों ने लिया प्रसाद

शनिवार की सुबह उगते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य के साथ छठ महापर्व का समापन हुआ। छठ घाटों में सुबह 4 बजे से ही व्रतियों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया था। सुबह 5:30 बजे तक व्रती एक दूसरे से निश्चित दूरी बनाते हुए पानी में खड़े हो चुके थे। सुबह के वक्त घाट पर भीड़ अधिक थी पर हर साल की तुलना में आधे से भी कम लोग पहुंचे थे। सुबह 6:20 से लेकर 6:40 के बीच व्रतियों ने उदयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए घाट पर प्रसाद वितरण की मनाही थी। इसलिए ना तो छठ पूजन समिति द्वारा प्रसाद वितरण किया गया और ना ही व्रतियों ने वहां पहुंचे लोगों को प्रसाद दिया। उगते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य देने के लिए देउलबंध, शत्रुंजय प्रताप सिंह सिंह जूदेव स्मृति छठघाट और रानीसती तालाब में व्रतियों के साथ श्रद्धालु पहुंचे थे। इसके अलावा बाकी नदी और शांति भवन के सामने स्थित तालाब में भी अर्घ्य दिया गया। इस वर्ष घाट पर अधिक भीड़ नहीं जुटानी थी इसलिए शहर के कई श्रद्धालुओं ने सोगड़ा चड़िया संगम में जाकर भी अर्घ्य दिया। देउलबंद तालाब स्थित मुख्य घाट में पंडित अनुज मिश्र ने अर्घ्य का मंत्र एक स्वर में पढ़ा किया।

छठ के प्रसाद का विशेष महत्व
छठ पर्व के प्रसाद का बड़ा महत्व है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि छठ का प्रसाद नसीब से ही लोगों को मिल पाता है। सूर्य की कठोर उपासना के बाद व्रतियों के हाथ से मिले प्रसाद को लोग दिव्य औषधी तक मानते हैं। पंडित मनोज मिश्रा ने बताया कि ऐसा माना जाता है कि व्रतियों के हाथ से मिले प्रसाद को ग्रहण करने से व्यक्ति साल भर रोग दुख से दूर रहता है। पर इस बार छठ घाट पर व्रतियों द्वारा प्रसाद वितरण नहीं किया गया। प्रसाद में ठेंकुआ, गन्ना, मौसमी फल आदि चढ़ते हैं। व्रती छठ के प्रसाद को अपने परिजनों के पास दूसरे शहरों में भी भेजते हैं। सिर्फ छठ का प्रसाद प्राप्त करने के लिए व्रतियों के घर दूर-दूर से मेहमान पहुंचते हैं।

बालाजी मंदिर में हुआ सुंदरकांड का पाठ
छठ घाट पर अर्घ्य के बाद पंडाल में भगवान सूर्य की आरती हुई। महापर्व के समापन के बाद छठ घाट पर स्थापित किए गए भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा को वापस बालाजी मंदिर ले जाया गया। भगवान सूर्य की शोभा यात्रा निकली, जिसमें सैकड़ों श्रद्धालु शामिल हुए। शनिवार की रात को बालाजी मंदिर में सुंदरकांड का पाठ हुआ।

