पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कागजों पर बन रही सड़क:दावा: पीएमजीएसवाई की 379 सड़कें दुरूस्त हकीकत: सड़कों पर पैदल चलने में भी परेशानी

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिकार्ड में सब ठीक इसलिए नहीं हो रही मरम्मत, नतीजा: भुगत रहे ग्रामीण

जिले में पीएमजीएसवाई के अधिकांश सड़कें दुरूस्त हैं। सिर्फ 34 सड़कों को रिनुवल व पेंच रिपेयरिंग का काम किया किया जाना था जिसमें से सिर्फ 5 सड़कों में रिपेयरिंग का काम ही बचा है। विभागीय आंकड़ों को देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि जिले में ग्रामीण सड़कों की हालत बेहतर है और सभी गांव तक आसानी से पहुंचा जा सकता है, पर हकीकत इससे परे है। कई सड़कें समय से पहले ही खस्ताहाल हो गई हैं। ना तो इन सड़कों के रिनुवल का समय आया है और ना ही विभाग पेंच रिपेयरिंग के लिए फंड लाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। जिसका खामियाजा ग्रामीण जनता को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। विभागीय जानकारी के मुताबिक जशपुर की 47 सड़कें जिनकी लंबाई 237.88 किमी तथा पीआईयू पत्थलगांव अंतर्गत 66 सड़कें जिसकी लंबाई 275.51 किमी है, पांच साल के संधारण अवधी में है। जिसमें ठेकेदार द्वारा नियमित संधारण किया जा रहा है। शहर के निकट ही नीमगांव जाने वाली सड़क टिकैतगंज के पास इतनी खराब है कि इसमें कई दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। आगडीह जाने वाली सड़क की हालत भी ठीक नहीं है। कई जगह टूट-फूट है। फरसाबहार ब्लॉक में पंडरीपानी के गांधी चौक के पास से गुजरने वाली सड़क बेहद खराब है। स्थानीय जनता व जनप्रतिनिधियों द्वारा इस संबंध में कई बार शिकायत की है। इसके बावजूद सुधार नहीं हो पा रहा है। गंझियाडीह से पेंरवाआरा की सड़क की हालत भी खराब है।

हाइवे निर्माण के कारण चौपट हुई कई सड़कें
जिले में बन रही नेशनल हाइवे 43 के निर्माण के कारण पीएमजीएसवाई की कई सड़कें खराब हो चुकी हैं। पीएमजीएसवाई सड़कों की क्षमता ग्रामीण आवागमन को ध्यान में रखते हुए बनाई जाती है। पर हाइवे निर्माण के दौरान मुख्य सड़क के बंद होने के कारण अधिकांश वाहनों का आवागमन ग्रामीण सड़कों से हुआ है। इसके अलावा हाइवे बनने के लिए निर्माण सामग्रियों से भरे भारी-भरकम ट्रकों की आवाजाही भी ग्रामीण सड़कों से हुई है। पत्थलगांव के तमता, बागबहार इलाके की सड़कें एनएच के निर्माण व खराब एनएच के कारण खराब हुई हैं।

एक नजर पीएमजीएसवाई की सड़कों पर

पीएमजीएसवाई 1

  • कुल सड़कें - 379
  • लंबाई - 1845.38 किमी
  • लागत - 610.05 करोड़
  • स्थिति - सभी सड़कें पूर्ण

पीएमजीएसवाई 2

  • कुल सड़कें - 8
  • लंबाई - 100.56 किमी
  • लागत - 68.70 करोड़
  • स्थिति - सभी सड़कें पूर्ण

पीएमजीएसवाई 3

  • कुल सड़कें - 6
  • लंबाई - 83.75 किमी
  • लागत - 49.34 करोड़
  • स्थिति - काम प्रगति पर।

नेशनल हाइवे निर्माण के कारण खराब हुई सड़क
"पीएमजीएसवाई में गांव-गांव में सड़कें बना दी गई हैं, जो सड़कें खराब है। उसका रिनुवल व रिपेयरिंग होती है। जिन सड़कों के रिनुवल की मंजूरी वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में नहीं मिली, उसकी स्वीकृति आगामी वर्ष में मिल जाती है। एनएच निर्माण के कारण अधिकांश ग्रामीण सड़कें खराब हुई हैं।''
-एसबी टेम्भुरने, ईई, पीएमजीएसवाई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें