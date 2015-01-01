पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादल छाए, दोपहर में हल्की बूंदाबांदी, तापमान सामान्य से 7 डिग्री ज्यादा

जशपुर2 दिन पहले
रविवार को दूसरे दिन भी आसमान में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। दोपहर 2 बजे से हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई, पर ठंड पर असर नहीं हुआ। बादलों के कारण वर्तमान में तापमान सामान्य से 7 डिग्री ज्यादा है। हर साल दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 5 से 7 डिग्री के बीच रहता है, पर वर्तमान में न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री पर है। इससे लोगों के बीमार पड़ने का खतरा है।

