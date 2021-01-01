पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पौष में सावन सी बारिश:सुबह की बारिश से लौटी ठंड, रविवार को बादल छंटने पर चार डिग्री तक गिर सकता है तापमान

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • गुरुवार को छाए बादल शुक्रवार को बरसे, कुछ समय के लिए ही आसमान में दिखा सूर्य

मौसम का मिजाज बदलने से एक बार फिर जशपुर सहित पूरे जिले में ठंड बढ़ गई है। गुरुवार से ही मौसम बदलना शुरू हो गया और आसमान में बादल छा गए। दिन में बादल छाए रहने के बाद शुक्रवार की सुबह-सुबह हल्की बूंदाबांदी शुरू हो गई थी। बारिश होने से अचानक ठंड बढ़ गई, वहीं मौसम खुलने के बाद एक बार फिर जिले में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने के आसार है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से दिन में तीखी धूप खिलने से ठंड में कुछ कमी महसूस हो रही थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार की सुबह बूंदाबांदी शुरू हो गई। कुछ देर के लिए धूप खिली तो लोगों को लगा कि अब मौसम साफ हो जाएगा, लेकिन आसमान पर फिर से बादल छा गए। बारिश होने के बाद शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम 21 डिग्री में तक गिर गया। आसमान में बादल छाए रहने से मौसम में नमी बनी हुई है। वहीं बादल छंटने के बाद तापमान में एक बार फिर गिरावट होने की संभावना है। मौसम के जानकारों के अनुसार शनिवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री एवं अधिकतम 22 डिग्री तक रह सकता है।

आलू और टमाटर की फसल पर मंडराया खतरा
आलू की फसल जिले के मनोरा और बगीचा तहसील के पाठ क्षेत्र में व टमाटर की फसल पत्थलगांव, कांसाबेल, दुलदुला व बगीचा क्षेत्र में ली जाती है, लेकिन बारिश ने किसानों को चिंता में डाल दिया है। आलू के फसल बदले मौसम से नुकसान होने का अंदेशा है।

मौसम साफ होने के बाद फिर जम सकता है पाला
शुक्रवार की सुबह जिले में बारिश होने के बाद जाती हुई ठंड एक बार फिर लौट आई है, वहीं मौसम साफ होने के बाद जिले के पाठ क्षेत्रों में एक बार फिर लोगों को पाला देखने को मिलेगा। आसमान से बादल छंटने के साथ ही जिले में तापमान में भी गिरावट आएगी। मौसम के जानकारों के अनुसार रविवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है, वहीं पाठ क्षेत्रों का तापमान 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच जाएगा। पाठ क्षेत्रों का तापमान 2 डिग्री तक पहुंचने के बाद पाठ क्षेत्रों में लोगों को एक बार फिर बर्फ की चादर दिखाई दे सकती है।

बारिश में नहीं भीगा धान
मौसम की बेरुखी को देखते हुए विभाग पहले से ही सतर्क हो गए थे और खरीदी केंद्रों में धान को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए सारे उपाय कर लिए गए थे। पहले से ही धान खरीदी केंद्रों में कैप कवर की व्यवस्था की गई थी और मौसम बिगड़ने के साथ ही समिति प्रबंधकों ने समितियों में रखे हुए धान की बाेरियों को कैप कवर के माध्यम से सुरक्षित कर लिया था। मिली जानकारी के साथ जिले के समितियों में खरीदे गए धान का के उठाव के लिए पहले ही डीओ जारी कर दिया था। शुक्रवार को बारिश होने के पहले ही समितियों द्वारा कैप कवर और गोदामों में रख कर सुरक्षित कर लिया था। बारिश के कारण इस बार किसी भी धान खरीदी केंद्रों में धान के भींगने की शिकायत नहीं मिली है।

सेंटरों में धान को कैप कवर से ढंकने की थी व्यवस्था
"बारिश से धान को बचाने के लिए पहले से ही कैप कवर की व्यवस्था कर ली थी। जिले के किसी भी धान खरीदी केंद्र से धान की भीगने की शिकायत प्राप्त नहीं हुई है।''
-सीपी सिंह,डीएमओ जशपुर

