पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सख्ती:कलेक्टर ने फूड इंस्पेक्टर की एक वेतन वृद्धि रोकी

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों के बढ़े हुए रकबे का सत्यापन करने के दिए निर्देश

मंगलवार को खाद्य विभाग, सहकारिता विभाग और विपणन विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक लेकर कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने किसानों की धान पंजीयन की स्थिति और बारदाने के उठाव की जानकारी ली। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से कहा कि धान पंजीयन में किसानों के रकबे में बढ़ोतरी दिख रही है। इसके लिए उन्होंने लुड़ेग, मनोरा, बागबहार, पत्थलगांव में रकबे का पुनः सत्यापन कर ठीक करने के निर्देश दिए है। उन्होंने फरसाबहार ब्लॉक के बारदाने उठाव के धीमी प्रगति पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए फरसाबहार के खाद्य निरीक्षक के एक वेतन वृद्धि रोकने के सख्त निर्देश दिए है। समीक्षा के दौरान मनरेगा के तहत डीपीआर तैयार करने कहा है। बगीचा ब्लॉक के आरईएस के एसडीओ विपिन राज मिंज बैठक में अनुपस्थित होने के कारण नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए है। उन्होंने खाद्य अधिकारी को कड़ी हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि बारदाने के उठाव में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं चलेगी अन्यथा कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें