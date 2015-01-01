पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चावल की अफरा-तफरी:शिकायत की जांच हुई शुरू सरपंच का दावा आरोप गलत

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गझियाडीह में सरकारी चावल की अफरा-तफरी

फरसाबहार जनपद के पंचायत के पीडीएस गोदाम से राशन की अफरा-तफरी की शिकायत की गई है। ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम फरसाबहार और फूड इंस्पेक्टर को लिखित में शिकायत करते हुए बताया कि गझियाडीह में सरकारी चावल की अफरा तफरी हो रही है और राशन के हकदार हितग्राहियों को राशन नहीं दिया जा रहा है। ग्रामिणों का दावा है कि गझियाडीह ग्राम पंचायत के 80 लोगों को इस माह राशन नहीं दिया गया है। पंचायत के आश्रित पारा औंरीजोर में 30 हितग्राही हैं, जिन्हें राशन नहीं मिला। बाकी पंचायत के अन्य बस्ती के है। फरसाबहार के फूड इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि ग्रामीणों ने चावल की अफरा तफरी होने की तस्वीर सहित उन्हें शिकायत पत्र दिया है। शिकायत के आधार पर मामले की जांच की जाएगी। सरपंच जयकृष्ण साय ने बताया कि अफरा तफरी की बात पूरी तरह से गलत है। चावल पीडीएस गोदाम से पंचायत के स्कूलों में भेजा जा रहा था। जिसका फोटो खींच लिया गया। केवल 12 लोग हैं जिन्हें राशन नहीं मिला है क्योंकि चावल खराब हो गया था, इसलिए हितग्राही खुद चावल लेने से इंकार कर दिए। वहीं पूर्व सरपंच मुक्तेश्वर साय ने बताया कि स्कूलों में पंचायत चावल नहीं भेजता है। स्कूल के लोग मध्याह्न भोजन के लिए चावल अपनी व्यवस्था से करते है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें