सुविधा:बोर्ड में पूरक या फेल स्टूडेंट्स अपने ही स्कूल से देंगे परीक्षा

जशपुर3 घंटे पहले
इस वर्ष बोर्ड की परीक्षा में पूरक आए व फेल हुए विद्यार्थियों को पूरक व अवसर परीक्षा दिलाने दूसरे स्कूलों में जाना नहीं पड़ेगा। बोर्ड ने कोरोना को देखते हुए विद्यार्थियों के लिए उसी स्कूल को केंद्र बनाने का निर्णय लिया है, जहां विद्यार्थी पढ़ाई करते रहे हैं। इसे लेकर जिले के अधिकारी भी कोई स्पष्ट जानकारी नहीं दे पा रहे थे, लेकिन दैनिक भास्कर से चर्चा करते हुए बोर्ड के सचिव वीके गोयल ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि केंद्र वही स्कूल होंगे, जहां विद्यार्थी पढ़ते रहे हैं। जिले में इस वर्ष बड़ी संख्या में विद्यार्थी बोर्ड की परीक्षा में सप्लीमेंट्री व फेल भी हुए हैं। कोरोना के कारण बोर्ड अभी तक परीक्षाओं का आयोजन नहीं कर पाया है, पूर्व मेें माना जा रहा था कि ओपन स्कूल की परीक्षा की तरह असाइनमेंट सिस्टम से परीक्षा ली जा सकती है, पर हाल ही में बोर्ड ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि पूरक व अवसर परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। विद्यार्थियों को स्कूलों में बैठकर परीक्षा देना होगा। बोर्ड ने गाइडलाइन में कहा था कि विद्यार्थी स्कूलों में ही परीक्षा दिलाएंगे, पर इसे आदेश के बाद भी असमंजस की स्थिति थी कि क्या सभी स्कूलों को सेंटर बना दिया जाएगा। इसको लेकर समन्वयक संस्था के प्राचार्य बता रहे थे कि उन केंद्रों में परीक्षा हो सकती है, जहां विद्यार्थी ने बोर्ड की परीक्षा दी थी।

