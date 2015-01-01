पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:लक्षण होने के बावजूद जांच कराने नहीं पहुंच रहे, घरों में 1 हजार 53 की जांच में 33 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • साप्ताहिक सर्वे करने जा रहे दल को गांव मेंे घुसने से रोक रहे, मेडिकल दुकान से दवा लेकर खुद का कर रहे इलाज

जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण थम नहीं रहा है। बड़ी परेशानी यह है कि लोग खुद से जांच कराने के लिए सामने नहीं आ रहे हैं। सप्ताह में दो दिन घर-घर होने वाले सर्वे में लगातार कोरोना के लक्षण वाले मरीज मिल रहे हैं। 4 से 7 नवंबर के बीच जिले में 1 लाख 73 हजार 951 घरों में सर्वे किया, जिसमें कोरोना के लक्षण वाले 1 हजार 53 मरीज मिले। जांच के बाद 33 लोग कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। यह देखते हुए विभाग साप्ताहिक सर्वे का काम आगे भी जारी रखेगा। कोरोना के खतरे के प्रति अब लोग बेपरवाह हो रहे हैं। कोरोना का लक्षण होने के बावजूद लोग अपने-अपने घरों में हैं और मेडिकल दुकानों को दवा लेकर अपना इलाज खुद कर रहे हैं। कई लोग कोरोना का घरेलू नुस्खे से उपचार करने में लगे हैं। जांच कराने के लिए लोग घबरा रहे हैं और अब सर्वे दल को भी गांव में घुसने में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं। कुछ गांव में सर्वे दल को ही घुसने से रोका जा रहा है। यदि ऐसे मामले ज्यादा होते हैं तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग को सर्वे दल के साथ पुलिस के जवान भी भेजने पड़ेंगे। सीएमएचओ डॉ.पी सुथार ने बताया कि अभी सर्वे दल में गांव की मितानिन, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व जनपद से एक कर्मचारी हैं। जनपद द्वारा पंचायत स्तर से सर्वे दल में कर्मचारी जोड़े गए हैं। सर्वे दल द्वारा घर-घर जाकर लोगों से पूछकर फार्म भरा जा रहा है। जिसके आधार पर कोरोना के लक्षण वाले मरीजों की पहचान हो रही है। अब लक्षण वाले सभी मरीजों की दो दिन के भीतर जांच हो जाएगी।

एक नजर बीते सप्ताह हुए सर्वे पर

  • सर्वे कब से कब तक - 4 से 7 नवंबर
  • कितने घरों में पहुंचा दल - 1,73,915
  • लक्षण वाले व्यक्तिों की संख्या - 1053
  • एंटीजन टेस्ट - 743
  • इसमेंं पॉजिटिव मिले - 24
  • ट्रू-नॉट व आरटीपीसीआर में पॉजिटिव मिले - 9
  • ट्रू-नॉट व आरटीपीसीआर में निगेटिव मिले - 175

अच्छी खबर: इलाज के लिए मिले 50 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर
कोरोना से लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए जिले में सुविधा और तगड़ी हो गई है। शासन स्तर से जिले में 50 नए ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर आए हैं। पहले से विभाग के पास करीब 50 सिलेंडर थे। नए ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर आने के बाद अब जिले के सभी कोविड केयर सेंटरों में इसे भेजा जाएगा। अब ब्लॉक स्तर पर बने केयर सेंटरों में भी मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन मिल पाएगा। इसके अलावा शहर के सीएमसी बिल्डिंग में संचालित कोविड हॉस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट पहले ही लगाया जा चुका है।

अब धान कटाई का बहाना बना रहे ग्रामीण
जिले के कुछ गांव में सर्वे दल को काम करने से रोका गया। विभागीय सुत्रों के मुताबिक सर्वे दल को ग्रामीण यह कहकर नहीं आने दे रहे हैं कि उनके गांव में कोई कोराेना नहीं है। ग्रामीण धान कटनी की बात कहकर जांच के लिए भी सामने नहीं आ रहे हैं। वहीं कुछ ग्रामीण कोरोना का लक्षण होने के बावजूद यह कहकर जांच नहीं करा रहे हैं कि यह उन्हें अचानक बढ़ी ठंड की वजह से हाे रहा है।

हालत बिगड़ रही, तब पहुंच रहे अस्पताल
जिले में ऐसे मामले भी सामने आ रहे हैं जहां घर पर रहते हुए मरीज की हालत बिगड़ रही है तब वे जांच कराने के लिए अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। शहर में ही एक दंपती की कोरोना जांच तब हुई, जब उनकी तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हुई। जांच में जब दंपती पॉजिटिव निकले तो उन्हें इलाज के लिए अंबिकापुर भेजना पड़ा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मुताबिक कोरोना के लक्षण आने पर समय पर जांच बेहद जरूरी है।

पीएचसी में भी हो रही जांच, 17 मोबाइल टीमें भी
कोरोना की जांच अब प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में भी की जा रही है। सीएमएचओ डॉ.पी सुथार ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल, सिविल अस्पताल व 8 सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के अलावा लगभग 20 प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में भी कोरोना की जांच की जा रही है। पीएससी में रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट के अलावा आरटीपीसीआर के सैंपल भी लिए जा रहे हैं। गांव तक पहुंचकर जांच करने के लिए विभाग द्वारा 17 मोबाइल टीमें भी बनाई गई हैं, जो गांव-गांव पहुंचकर लोगों की कोरोना जांच कर रहे हैं।

