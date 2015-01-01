पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:जनपद सदस्य की दबंगई, तहसीलदार को धक्का मारा, ड्राइवर को पीटा

जशपुर/अंकिरा8 मिनट पहले
  • रेत का अवैध खनन करने गए ट्रैक्टर चालक से पूछताछ की तो रास्ते में ही तहसीलदार की रोक दी गाड़ी

नदी में रेत लेने गए ट्रैक्टर चालक से पूछताछ इतनी नागवार लगा कि जनपद सदस्य ने गांव के 10-12 लोगों के साथ मिलकर तहसीलदार और चालक पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में तहसीलदार का चालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है।

फरसाबहार के तहसीलदार सुनील गुप्ता शुक्रवार की शाम कोल्हेनझरिया से फरसाबहार मुख्यालय जाने के लिए निकले थे। रास्ते में कुल्हारबुड़ा नदी पुल के पास एक ट्रैक्टर दिखा, जिसमें कुछ नाबालिग बच्चे भी थे। उन्हें रेत का अवैध उत्खनन की आशंका हुई तो उन्होंने ड्राइवर श्रवण नायक को वाहन रोकने के लिए कहा और ट्रैक्टर के पास पहुंचकर उसे इंजन बंद करने के लिए कहा, लेकिन ट्रैक्टर चालक ने तहसीलदार की बात नहीं सुनी और कहा कि वह ट्रैक्टर बंद नहीं करेगा।

यह ट्रैक्टर हाथीबेड़ का है तो वह हाथीबेड़ पहुंचकर ही ट्रैक्टर का इंजन बंद करेगा। इसके बाद तहसीलदार ने ट्रैक्टर मालिक के संबंध में पूछताछ करना शुरू की तो ट्रैक्टर चालक ने सुनील गुप्ता के प्रश्नों का जवाब नहीं देते हुए ट्रैक्टर को आगे बढ़ाने का प्रयास करने लगा। यह देखकर सुनील गुप्ता अपने वाहन के पास वापस आ गए, लेकिन उनका चालक श्रवण नायक वहीं पर रुककर ट्रैक्टर चालक को समझाइश दे रहा था।

इस पर तहसीलदार के चालक के साथ ट्रैक्टर चालक ने गाली गलौच शुरू कर दी, जिस पर श्रवण ने चालक को एक थप्पड़ मार दिया। ट्रैक्टर चालक नीचे उतर कर उनके साथ विवाद करने लगा। विवाद होने पर तहसीलदार अपने चालक को वापस बुलाकर वहां से रवाना हो गए। इसके बाद जनपद सदस्य ने उनकी गाड़ी रोक दी।

जनपद सदस्य सहित 12 के खिलाफ जुर्म दर्ज

तुमला थाना से डेढ़ किलोमीटर पहले स्टेट हाइवे के पास जनपद सदस्य कृष्णा यादव स्कार्पियो को सड़क में अड़ाकर तहसीलदार की गाड़ी को रोक ली। तहसीलदार की गाड़ी रुकते ही स्कार्पियो से कुछ लोग उतर कर तहसीलदार और उसके चालक को घेर लिए। उसी समय एक गाड़ी पीछे आकर रुकी और उससे कुछ लोग उतर कर तहसीलदार के पास पहुंच गए।

जनपद सदस्य कृष्णा यादव ने एक साथी के साथ मिलकर तहसीलदार का हाथ पकड़ लिया और अन्य लोगों ने तहसीलदार के चालक श्रवण नायक पर हमला कर दिए और लाठी व डंडे से पिटाई कर दी। इससे श्रवण घायल हो गया। उसी दौरान हमलावरों ने तहसीलदार को भी धक्का मारते हुए खेत में गिरा दिया। श्रवण नायक ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ तुमला थाने में मामला दर्ज करा दिया। पुलिस ने जनपद सदस्य कृष्णा यादव, नंदलाल यादव सहित 10-12 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

