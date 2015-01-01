पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दिनभर बूंदाबांदी, आज और कल भी बारिश के आसार, दो दिन बाद पड़ेगी कड़ाके की ठंड

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महाराष्ट्र में बने चक्रवात के कारण मंगलवार को शहर सहित जिले के कई इलाकों में दिनभर बूंदबांदी हुई। आसमान में बादलों का डेरा बीते तीन दिनों से बना हुआ था। बारिश के बाद तापमान में भले ही सिर्फ एक डिग्री की कमी देखी गई लेकिन दिसंबर के महीने में हुई बारिश से दिन में भी लोगों की कंपकंपी छूटने लगी। बारिश का असर शहर के बाजार पर भी देखा गया। लोग सिर्फ जरूरी कामों से घरों से बाहर निकले। दोपहर के वक्त बाजार में सन्नाटा देखा गया। शाम को शहर की दुकानें जल्दी बंद हो गई।

ठंड से बचने घरों में जले अलाव
मंगलवार को दिनभर हुई बारिश की वजह से ठंड ज्यादा थी। दिनभर लोग मोटे गर्म कपड़े पहले रहे। दफ्तरों में अफसर कर्मचारियों को हीटर जलाना पड़ा, वहीं लोगों ने अपने घरों में अलाव जलाकर ठंड से राहत पाई। कई दुकानों के सामने दिन मेें अलाव जल रहे थे।

शुक्रवार को 7 डिग्री तक लुढ़केगा पारा
मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार बुधवार और गुरुवार को भी शहर में बारिश होगी। मंगलवार की तरह बारिश नहीं होने पर भी रूक-रूककर बूंदाबांदी होगी। शुक्रवार से आसमान साफ होने की उम्मीद है। आसमान साफ होते ही न्यूनतम तापमान का पारा तेजी से 7 डिग्री तक गिरेगा।

उत्तर में बर्फबारी बढ़ाएगी ठंड
गुरुवार को बादल छंटते ही उत्तरी हवाओं के आने से ठंड की दोहरी मार पड़ेगी। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी हो रही है। जशपुर शहर सहित पठारी इलाकों की उंचाई समुद्र तल से 1 हजार फीट से अधिक है। उंचाई पर होने के कारण बर्फबारी का असर यहा होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें