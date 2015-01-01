पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट का पर्दाफाश:फास्टैग के कारण मिले ट्रक, पुदांग बैरियर से गुजरे तो मालिक को आया टैक्स कटने का मैसेज

जशपुर
  • रांची में दोनों ट्रकों को बेच नहीं पाए तो जा रहे थे पटना, 300 किमी दूर हजारीबाग में पकड़ाए, एक गिरफ्तार

शनिवार की रात कसजोरा नाले के पास से लूटे गए दोनों ट्रक को पुलिस ने 24 घंटे के अंदर 300 किलोमीटर दूर झारखंड के हजारीबाग से माल सहित बरामद कर लिया है। हालांकि पुलिस ने मामले में एक आरोपी को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी ट्रक को लूटने के बाद उसे कबाड़ी के पास बेचने के फिराक में थे, लेकिन उसके पहले ही पुलिस ने दोनों ट्रकों को माल सहित बरामद कर लिया। ट्रकों की लोकेशन उनके फास्टैग के कारण मिली। 31 अक्टूबर एवं 2 नवंबर को नालको स्मेल्टर कंपनी अंगुल से छह चक्का ट्रक क्रमांक ओडी 19 एफ 2040 तथा ओडी 19 ई 8040 में 16-16 लाख रुपए के एल्युमिनियम तार लोड करके उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर एवं चंदौली जाने के लिए रवाना हुए थे। शनिवार की रात को कुनकुरी तपकरा मार्ग में कसजोरा नाला के पास पहुंचे थे। उसी समय पीछे से एक सफेद रंग की बोलेरो ने ट्रक को ओवर टेक करके जबरन रोका। बोलेरो से 3 अज्ञात व्यक्ति ट्रक से उतरे और चालक को बंधक बनाकर उसके पास रखे मोबाइल फोन एवं नगदी लूट लिए और उसी ट्रक में आगे बढ़ने लगे। आरोपी दोनों ट्रकों को लूटकर रांची होते हुए हजारीबाग की ओर निकले थे। रांची से हजारीबाग की ओर जाने के दौरान दोपहर 12 बजे आरोपियों ने पुदांग के पास पड़ने वाले टोल बैरियर में टोल टैक्स पटाने के बाद आगे बढ़ गए। लूटे गए एक ट्रक में फास्टैग लगा था और उसी फास्टैग से टोल टैक्स का भुगतान हो गया था। फास्टैग के माध्यम से भुगतान होने पर इसकी जानकारी ट्रक मालिक को मैसेज के माध्यम से मिली तो उसने मैसेज प्राप्त होते ही उसने इसकी सूचना जशपुर पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलते ही जशपुर पुलिस ने झारखंड की ओर रवाना हुई संतलाल आयाम की टीम को सूचना दे दी गई एवं झारखंड के पुलिस अधिकारियों को भी जानकारी दी गई थी।

रांची में सौदा तय नहीं होने पर जा रहे थे पटना
आरोपियों ने दोनों ट्रक को लूटने के बाद के रांची पहुंच गए। रांची में आरोपियों ने ट्रक और समान को बेचने के लिए कबाड़ी वालों से संपर्क किया लेकिन रांची में किसी भी कबाड़ी ने लूट के माल को लेने के लिए तैयार नहीं हुए। रांची में सौदा तय नहीं होने के बाद आरोपियों ने दोनों ट्रक को लेकर रांची से पटना जाने के लिए निकले थे।

सभी पेट्रोल पंप और ढाबे की हुई चेकिंग
दोनों ट्रक के झारखंड की ओर जाने की पुख्ता जानकारी ट्रक मालिक से मिलने पर एसपी ने टीम को झारखंड की ओर रवाना किया वहीं संतलाल आयाम की टीम को पुदांग टोल पार करने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद संतलाल आयाम की टीम ने पुदांग से हजारीबाग पहुंचने तक रास्ते में पड़े पेट्रोल पंप और ढाबे को चेक किया। हजारीबाग की ओर आगे बढ़ने के दाैरान टीम को हजारीबाग से कुछ पहले की एक पेट्रोल पंप के पास लूटे गए दोनों ट्रक खड़े मिले। हजारीबाग की पुलिस की मदद लेते हुए पुलिस की टीम ने दोनों ट्रक को कब्जे में ले लिया पर अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर एक आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गया । पुलिस एक को ही गिरफ्तार कर पाई। पुलिस दोनों एल्युमिनियम लोड दोनों, एक देसी कट्टा तथा एक चाकू बरामद किया है। घटना में लूटी गई 50 लाख की संपत्ति 24 घंटे के भीतर एक आरोपी सहित बरामद कर लिया गया।

पकड़ाया आरोपी ओडिशा का पुराना शातिर बदमाश
ट्रक लूट के मामले में जो आरोपी को पकड़ाया है, उसका ओडिशा में पुराना आपराधिक रिकार्ड होने की जानकारी भी पुलिस को मिली है। पुलिस के अनुसार पकड़ा आरोपी सुमंतो साहू पिता राजकिशोर साहू पर ओडिशा के थानों में लूट डकैती और हत्या के मामले दर्ज हैं। इसके साथ ही एक मामले में आरोपी सुमंतो साहू सजा भी काट चुका है। उसकी जल्द गिरफ्तार करने की बात पुलिस ने कही है।

भास्कर ने पहले ही व्यक्त की थी संभावना
घटना के दिन ही दैनिक भास्कर ने आरोपियों के झारखंड की ओर भागने की संभावना व्यक्त की थी। जिले की पुलिस भी आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए झारखंड की ओर ही पूरा फोकस किया था। आखिरकार पुलिस टीम ने भी झारखंड के हजारीबाग से दोनों ट्रकों को बरामद की। पुलिस के द्वारा ट्रक बरामद करने के बाद भास्कर द्वारा व्यक्त की गई संभावना सही निकली।

