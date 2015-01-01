पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:कांसाबेल क्षेत्र में हाथियों ने 5 ग्रामीणों के घर तोड़े

जशपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिनों में हाथी के उत्पात से ग्रामीणों में दहशत, लोगों ने किसी तरह भागकर बचाई जान

जिले में हाथियों से अपने फसल और आशियाने को बचाना किसानों के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती साबित हो रही है। ठंड के दिनों में किसानों को अपनी फसल और घरों की रखवाली के लिए रतजगा करना पड़ रहा है। बीते तीन दिनों से लगातार हाथी द्वारा ग्रामीणों के घरों को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। नारायणपुर क्षेत्र में दो दिनों में हाथी ने 4 घरों को नुकसान पहुंचाने के बाद कांसाबेल क्षेत्र में दो हाथियों ने 5 ग्रामीणों के घरों को तोड़ दिया है। मंगलवार की रात को अचानक कांसाबेल ब्लॉक के ग्राम ढुढरुडंड़ एवं बगिया के रजौटी बस्ती में दो दंतैल हाथी के घुसने से लोगों में अफरा तफरी मच गई। दंतैल हाथियों ने पांच घरों को पूरी तरह से नुकसान पहुंचाया। वहीं घर में रखे अनाज को भी चट कर गए और बाड़ी में लगे सब्जियों के फसलों को भी रौंद दिया है। सबसे पहले ढुढरुडांड़ के कबूतरटोली में धुधरु साय के घर के साथ गांव के ओर 2 घरों को नुकसान पहुंचाया। आवाज सुनकर घर में सो रहे लोगों ने भागना पड़ा।

760 किसानों के फसल को कर चुके हैं बर्बाद
हाथियों के उत्पात से पत्थलगांव, कुनकुरी, बगीचा, दुलदुला, फरसाबहार और जशपुर अपेक्षाकृत अधिक प्रभावित है। ओडिशा और झारखंड से लगने वाले सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के ग्रामीण साल भर हाथियों के उत्पात से परेशान रहते हैं। वन विभाग के मुताबिक अप्रैल 2020 से हाथियों से फसल नुकसानी के 760 प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया था। इनमें हाथियों ने 132.336 हेक्टेयर फसल रौंद डाला। प्रभावित किसानों को 2 लाख 94 हजार 4350 रुपए मुआवजा दिया गया।

