मांग:पुरानी पेंशन बहाली की मांग कर्मचारियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • छुट्‌टी पर रहे अधिकांश कर्मचारी

एनपीएस रद्द कर पुरानी पेंशन योजना बहाल करने, सभी विभागों में रिक्त पदों पर निशर्त अनुकंपा नियुक्ति प्रदान करें, सीआई डीसी के हड़तालरत परिवार लंबित अनुकंपा नियुक्ति आदेश तत्काल जारी करने और जन घोषणा पत्र के क्रियान्वयन की मांग को लेकर छग तृतीय वर्ग कर्मचारी संगठन द्वारा मंगलवार को कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इसके साथ ही संघ के अधिकांश कर्मचारी सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहे। छग तृतीय वर्ग कर्मचारी संघ की जिलाध्यक्ष उत्तरा नायडू ने बताया कि वर्ष 2004 में 1 नवंबर से पेंशन नियम 1976 को तत्कालीन सरकार ने समाप्त कर नवीन अंशदाई पेंशन योजना एनपीएस लागू की। जिससे कर्मचारियों के भविष्य को खतरे में पड़ गया। इसी तरह से अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के प्रकरणों में भी तात्कालिक निराकरण नहीं किया जाना संवेदनहीनता दर्शाता है। जबकि यही कर्मचारी अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर शासन के अपने देश के प्रति अपने कर्तव्य को और अपने दायित्वों को ईमानदारी से पूरा करता हैं। पूरी जिंदगी के सबसे ज्यादा समय कर्मचारी सेवा में बिताता है तथा आकस्मिक निधन होने पर उनके परिवार के भरण-पोषण के लिए सेवा में एक सदस्य को योग्यता अनुसार नियुक्ति दी जाती है। साथ ही सेवानिवृत्त होने पर बदले में जीवन यापन के लिए उसे पेंशन और निधन होने पर परिवार पेंशन के रूप में जीवन यापन के लिए राहत के रूप में वेतन का एक हिस्सा प्रदान किया जाता था। उसे भी तात्कालिक केन्द्र और राज्य सरकारों द्वारा छीन लिया गया। जिससे कर्मचारियों में भय और असंतोष है। इससे भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है। सरकारी कर्मचारियों की प्रति सरकारों की जवाबदेही निरंतर कम करने का साजिश जारी है। सरकारी कर्मचारी चाहे किसी भी संवर्ग का हो सभी के लिए नुकसानदायक है।

