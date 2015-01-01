पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:कर्मचारियों ने कलम रखकर निकाली रैली

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • फेडरेशन के बैनर तले लिपिक सहित विभिन्न संगठनों के कर्मचारी हुए शामिल, दफ्तरों में कामकाज हुआ प्रभावित

कलम रख मशाल उठा के नारे के साथ सरकारी कर्मचारियों ने शुक्रवार को शहर के रणजीता स्टेडियम ग्राउंड में धरना प्रदर्शन कर रैली निकाली। छग अधिकारी कर्मचारी फेडरेशन के बैनर तले हुए इस प्रदर्शन में लिपिक वर्गीय शासकीय कर्मचारी, तृतीय वर्ग कर्मचारी संघ, पटवारी संघ, राजस्व निरीक्षक सहित अन्य कर्मचारी संगठन के लोग शामिल हुए। कर्मचारियों के हड़ताल पर जाने की वजह से शुक्रवार को सरकारी कार्यालयों में कामकाज प्रभावित रहा। बाबुओं की कुर्सियां खाली रहीं और अधिकारी भी कामकाज नहीं कर पाए। रणजीता स्टेडियम के पास धरना प्रदर्शन करने के बाद कर्मचारियों ने शहर में रैली निकाली। रैली में कर्मचारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। इसके बाद कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम का ज्ञापन कलेक्टर को सौंपा। फेडरेशन की प्रमुख मांगों में लिपिकों की वेतन विसंगति का निराकरण, प्रदेश के कर्मचारी व पेंशनरों को जुलाई 19 का 5 प्रतिशत और जनवरी 20 का 4 प्रतिशत कुल 9 प्रतिशत महंगाई भत्ता स्वीकृत करने, वेतन पुनरीक्षण नियम 2017 का बकाया एरियस, सभी विभागों में लंबित संवर्गीय पदोन्नति, समयमान व तृतीय समयमान वेतन, सहायक पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी व सहायक शिक्षक पदों पर नियुक्ति, शासकीय सेवा के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण से मृत कर्मचारियों को राजस्थान सरकार की तर्ज पर 50 लाख रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि, अनियमित कर्मचारियों को नियमित किए जाने सहित अन्य मांगें शामिल हैं।

