अंतरराष्ट्रीय वेबीनार:नवोन्मेषी तरीके से अंग्रेजी सीखा जा सकती है: डाॅ. लिएन

जशपुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अंग्रेजी विषय की महत्ता को लेकर 34 देश के प्रतिनिधियों सहित 1228 लोगों ने लिया हिस्सा

कोविड 19 के कारण पूरे विश्व के उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों में पढ़ाई प्रभावित हुई है। ऐसी विषम स्थिति में अध्ययन, अध्यापन एवं सेमीनार आयोजन में व्यापक परिवर्तन देखा जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में शहर के शासकीय एनईएस पीजी कॉलेज के अंग्रेजी विभाग द्वारा एक दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। वेबिनार का विषय ऐसे क्षेंत्रों में अंग्रेजी भाषा का विकास एवं प्रसार करना है जिन क्षेत्रों के निवासी साधारणतः बोलचाल में अंग्रेजी भाषा का प्रयोग नही करते है। वेबिनार की शुरूआत में संयोजक रिजवाना खातून ने वेबिनार के आयोजन की आवश्यकता एवं उपयोगिता पर अपनी बात विस्तार से बताईं। इसके बाद कार्यक्रम के संरक्षक एवं प्राचार्य डाॅं.विजय रक्षित ने आज के इस परिस्थिति में वेबिनार आयोजित करने की आवश्यकता को बताते हुए ऑनलाइन इस कार्यक्रम से जुड़े विषय विषेषज्ञ, प्राध्यापक, शोध छात्र-छात्राओं तथा भारत तथा विदेश से जुड़े समस्त प्रतिभागियों को जय-जोहार के संबोधन कर स्वागत किया। प्रथम वक्ता के रुप में डाॅ.जीए घनश्याम, विशेष कर्तव्यथ अधिकारी, राज्य स्तरीय गुणवत्ता आश्वासन प्रकोष्ठ, रायपुर ने स्लाइड शो के माध्यम से अपनी बात अंग्रेजी भाषा में रखी तथा यह संदेश दिया कि अंग्रेजी अब किसी एक देश की भाषा नहीं रह गई है, बल्कि आज यह उन सब देशों की भाषा बन गई है। जहां के लोग यह भाषा बोलते हैं। द्वितीय वक्ता के रूप में डाॅ.अनिया लिएन, चार्ल्स डार्विन विश्वविद्यालय ऑस्ट्रेलिया की वरिष्ठ प्राध्यापक ने नवोन्मेषी तरीकों को मिलाकर अलग-अलग देशों में किस प्रकार अंग्रेजी सीखी जा रही है, इस पर विस्तार से अपनी अपनी बात रखी। तीसरे वक्ता के रूप में डाॅ.नीला भट्टाचार्य प्राध्यापक (अंग्रेजी) नसाऊ कम्यूनिटी काॅलेज न्यूयार्क, जिनका अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ बंगाली, हिन्दी और संस्कृत भाषा पर भी असाधारण अधिकार है ने श्रोताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि एक से अधिक भाषा जानने से हम दुनिया को नये नजरिये से देख एवं समझ सकते हैं। वैश्वीकरण के इस दौर में यह बात स्वयं सिद्ध है। इस वेबिनार ने प्रतिभागी के रूप में 1228 एवं 34 देश के प्रतिनिधियों ने ऑनलाइन अपनी सहभागिता दी।

पहली बार हुआ अंतरराष्ट्रीय वेबिनार
उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों का यह अंतरराष्ट्रीय वेबिनार पहली बार हुआ। वेबिनार के माध्यम से अंग्रेजी विषय को सरल बनाने के जो तरीके बताए गए हैं, उससे ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स को भी लाभ मिलेगा जो हिन्दी माध्यम से पढ़कर कॉलेजों में आते हैं और कॉलेज में आने के बाद उन्हें अंग्रेजी में पढ़ाई करनी होती है।

