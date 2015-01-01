पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:बारिश थमने के बाद भी नहीं कराई सड़क की मरम्मत, गड्‌ढों में खो गया ओडिशा स्टेट हाइवे

जशपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनएच के निर्माण के चलते स्टेट हाइवे पर बढ़ा वाहनों का लोड फिर भी विभाग नहीं कर रहा देख-रेख

मरम्मत के अभाव में जिले की कई सड़क अब चलने लायक नहीं रह गई है। बारिश थमने के दो महीने बाद सड़कों की मरम्मत का काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है। इससे ओडिशा स्टेट अब चलने लायक नहीं रह गई है। सड़क गड्‌ढों में खो गई है। पिछले कुछ सालों में एनएच 43 की स्थिति खराब होने से स्टेट हाइवे पर यातायात का दबाव बढ़ा है फिर भी अफसर मरम्मत पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे। ऐसे में छत्तीसगढ़ को ओडिशा से जोड़ने वाली स्टेट हाइवे पर अब गड्‌ढे ही नजर आ रहे हैं। सड़क पर उठते धूल के गुबार से लोग परेशान हैं। स्टेट हाइवे जशपुर के साथ अंबिकापुर जिले को भी ओडिशा से जोड़ती है। सरगुजा के कोयला खदानों से निकलने वाला कोयला भी इसी मार्ग से ओडिशा जाता है। दिन में दर्जनभर से अधिक अंतरराज्यीय यात्री बसों के सड़क से गुजरने से यहां रहने वाले लोगों का जनजीवन प्रभावित है।

जशपुर-सन्ना सड़क में 9 किमी का निर्माण अधूरा
जिला मुख्यालय को वर्तमान में नई तहसील सन्ना को जोड़ने वाली 52 किलोमीटर स्टेट हाइवे में 9 किलोमीटर सड़क का निर्माण नहीं किया गया है। इससे जिला मुख्यालय से सन्ना जाने में 2 घंटे लग जा रहे हंै। सड़क का निर्माण 2018 में हुआ था, लेकिन उस समय सोनक्यारी से लेकर दफदरा घाट तक 9 किलोमीटर सड़क का निर्माण अधूरा ही छोड़ दिया गया, इससे यात्रा में ज्यादा समय लग रहा है।

रनपुर-कुनकुरी सड़क: 4 वर्ष बाद भी नहीं बनी रोड
रनपुर से कुनकुरी तक 18 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन चुकी है। रनपुर से कुनकुरी मार्ग का काम 4 साल पहले शुरू हुआ था। ठेकेदार ने आनन फानन में कार्य तो शुरू करा दिया, लेकिन बाद में सड़क पर बड़े बड़े बोल्डर व गिट्टी डालकर छोड़ दिया है। ऐसे में जोकबहला से रनपुर तक वाहन चलाना अब खतरों से खाली नहीं रह गया है।

लवाकेरा-कोतबा सड़क का पुल टूटा, सड़क जर्जर
स्टेट हाइवे लवाकेरा से कोतबा तक बने सड़क के खारीबहार के मिशन स्कूल के पास 2 साल पहले बना पुल टूट गया है। इससे राहगीरों को आने-जाने में परेशानी हो रही है। लापरवाही का आलम यह है कि पुल टूटने के बाद भी वाहन चालकों को अलर्ट करने के लिए कोई बोर्ड नहीं लगाया है। ग्रामीण पुल बनाने की मांग कर चुके हैं, पर अब तक इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है।

फरसाबहार हाइवे भी खराब
फरसाबहार के तामामुंडा चौक से फरसाबहार के स्टेट हाइवे अटल चौक तक पीडब्ल्यूडी द्वारा बनाई सड़क की भी हालत खराब है। सड़क की चौड़ाई कम होने से हादसे की आशंका है। इस सड़क से गारीघाट, फरदबहार, खारीबहार, लवाकेरा, बाबुसाजबहार, मेण्डरबहार, बारो, माटीपहाड़छर्रा, जरोण्डाझरिया, कोनपारा सहित 35 से 40 गांव के ग्रामीणों का आना-जाना है। सड़क से ब्लाक मुख्यालय, बैंक सहित दर्जनों कार्यालय जाते है।
60 दिन में बनेगी सड़क
"जिले के जर्जर हो चुके सड़कों की मरम्मत के लिए प्रस्ताव बना कर भेजा है। प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी मिलते ही मरम्मत शुरू करा दी जाएगी। संभवत: एक दो महीने के अंदर जिले की सभी स्टेट हाइवे दुरूस्त करा लिए जाएंगे।''
-केआर दरश्यामकर, ईई, पीडब्ल्यूडी, जशपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें