हादसा:बाइक सहित जलप्रपात में गिरे, युवक की मौत

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरा घायल, रास्ता भटकने से हुए हादसे का शिकार

एटीएम से रुपए निकालने के बाद वापस अपने गांव जा रहे दो युवकों की बाइक राजपुरी जल प्रपात में गिर जाने से एक युवक की डूबने से मौत हो गई। वहीं दूसरा युवक जलप्रपात से सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गया। मामला जिले के बगीचा थाना क्षेत्र के राजपुरी जलप्रापात का है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को सन्ना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बिसौड़ी निवासी कृष्णा राम एवं केश्वर राम एटीएम से रुपए निकालने के लिए बगीचा गए हुए थे। एटीएम से रुपए निकालने के बाद दोनों ने एक साथ बैठकर शराब पीए और रात हो जाने पर दोनों बाइक से अपने घर बसौड़ी जाने के लिए निकल गए, लेकिन शराब के नशे में होने और अंधेरा हो जाने के कारण उन्हें सही रास्ता का पता नहीं चल सका और दोनों सन्ना का रास्ता छोड़कर राजपुरी जलप्रपात जाने वाले मार्ग में आगे बढ़ने लगे। शराब के नशे में होने के साथ ही युवक बाइक तेज रफ्तार में चला रहा था और राजपुरी जलप्रपात के पास लगे बेरिकेड को ठोकर मारते हुए दोनों युवक रात के 11 बजे जलप्रपात में जा गिरे। जलप्रपात में गिरने से कृष्णा राम की पानी में डूबने से मौत हो गई, वहीं केश्वर राम किसी तरह जलप्रपात से सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गया और घटना की सूचना बगीचा पुलिस को दी। पुलिस को सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जलप्रपात से शव को बरामद करते हुए आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। इस संबंध में बगीचा थाना प्रभारी भास्कर शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक जांच में मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक युवक एटीएम से पैसा निकालने के लिए आए थे और वापसी के दौरान यह घटना घटी है।

