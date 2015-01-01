पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व मात्स्यिकी दिवस:मछुआरों को दी गई बाइक व आइस बैकेट

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
विश्व मात्स्यिकी दिवस पर बघिमा मत्स्य हेचरी केंद्र में शनिवार को विधायक विनय भगत ने मछुवा समिति मत्स्य पालकों को विभागीय योजनाओं की जानकारी देते हुए बाइक सहित मत्स्याखेट सामग्री एवं आइस बकेट का वितरण किया। मत्स्य सरंक्षण के उद्देश्य से डुमरटोली एनीकेट में विधायक, कलेक्टर, एसपी, जिपं सीईओ सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों ने मछली डाला। विधायक विनय भगत ने सभी मत्स्य पालकों, मछुवा समिति के सदस्यों को दिन दूनी रात चौगुनी तरक्की करने की बात कही। उन्होंने मत्स्य पालकों से कहा कि आर्थिक स्थिति को सुधारने के लिए शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ उठाएं, अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाने की जिम्मेदारी हम सबकी है। हम सबको साथ मिलकर प्रयास करना होगा। कलेक्टर कावरे ने मत्स्य विभाग द्वारा चलाए जा रहे विभिन्न योजनाओं की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस वर्ष जिले में मछली बीज उत्पादन में रिकार्ड 183 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है। मछली बीज उत्पादन में हमारा जिला राज्य में प्रथम स्थान पर है। इस वर्ष जिले में लगभग 5000 टन मछली उत्पादन होने की संभावना है। इस दौरान सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता योगेश सिंह एवं हैप्पी सिंह, सीईओ केएस मंडावी, सहायक संचालक मत्स्य डीके इजारदार, सहित मत्स्य विभाग के अन्य अधिकारी कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

