पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अंतरजातीय विवाह:20 साल में पहली बार दो जोड़ों को मिले पैसे

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • योजना की जानकारी नहीं होना भी है एक वजह

अंतरजातीय विवाह पर सरकार द्वारा नव विवाहित जोड़े को 2.5 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता राशि दी जाती है। अंतरजातीय विवाह करने वाले जोड़े इस राशि को पाने के लिए तभी पात्र होते हैं जब लड़का या लड़की में से कोई भी एक एससी वर्ग और दूसरा स्वर्ण हो। मुख्यमंत्री अंतरजातीय विवाह प्रोत्साहन योजना राज्य स्थापना के बाद ही संचालित है। पर बीते 20 सालों में इस साल पहली बार इस योजना के तहत दो जोड़ों को यह पैसे मिले हैं। इस योजना का संचालन आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग द्वारा किया जाता है। विभागीय अफसरों का कहना है कि हर अवसरों पर इस योजना का प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाता है। पर अबतक योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए विभाग के पास कोई आवेदन ही नहीं आए थे। इस वर्ष दुलदुला और पत्थलगांव विकासखंड के एक-एक जोड़े को इस योजना के तहत ढ़ाई-ढ़ाई लाख रुपए दिए गए हैं। योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए अंतरजातीय विवाह करने वाले जोड़े को विवाह का पंजीयन कराना जरूरी होता है। पंजीयन के एक साल के अंदर विभाग में प्रोत्साहन राशि के लिए आवेदन करना भी जरूरी है। यदि जोड़े में वर या वधु कोई भी एससी वर्ग से हो और दूसरा जनरल वर्ग से हो, तभी आवेदन स्वीकार किया जाता है।

तीन साल बाद मिलते हैं डेढ़ लाख
स्वर्ण और एससी वर्ग के अंतरजातीय विवाह में सरकार से दी जाने वाली प्रोत्साहन राशि एक साथ नहीं दी जाती है। पहले किश्त में जोड़े को एक लाख रुपए का चेक दे दिया जाता है। बाकी डेढ़ लाख रुपए वर-वधु के ज्वाइंट एकाउंट में कम से कम तीन साल के लिए फिक्स कर दिए जाते हैं। विवाहित जोड़ा तीन साल बाद ही फिक्स डिपॉजिट निकाल सकता है। यदि तीन साल के अंदर विवाह संबंध टूट जाते हैं तो यह रकम सरकार को वापस चली जाती है। अंतरजातीय विवाह का संबंध बना रहे, इसलिए तीन साल के लिए डेढ़ लाख रुपए फिक्स किए जाते हैं।

इसलिए युवा नहीं ले पा रहे योजना का लाभ
1- अंतरजातीय विवाह अब भी कठिन - आज भी अंतरजातीय विवाह स्वर्ण समाज में कठिन है। ऐसे विवाह करने वाले जोड़े या तो घर से भागकर शादी करते हैं या फिर शादी के बाद परिवार से दूर हो जाते हैं। महिला समाजसेवी व अधिवक्ता सगिरा बानो का कहना है कि स्वर्ण समाज में अंतरजातीय विवाह में वधु को घर में अगर स्वीकार कर भी लिया जाता है तो उसे कई पारिवारिक कार्यक्रमों से दूर रखा जाता है। जिले में अंतरजातीय विवाह के अधिकांश मामले असफल ही रहे हैं।

2- मंदिर में भी शादी आसान नहीं - अंतरजातीय विवाह करने वालों के लिए मंदिर में भी शादी आसान नहीं है। बालाजी मंदिर के पुजारी पं. गौरीशंकर मिश्रा ने बताया कि मंदिर में होने वाली शादियों में 80 प्रतिशत शादियां अरेंज मैरिज हैं। साल भर में सिर्फ 30 से 40 शादियां अंतरजातीय होती है। अंतरजातीय विवाह में भी ऐसे ही जोड़ों की शादी मंदिर में कराई जाती है जिसमें परिवार वाले उपस्थित होते हैं या फिर कोर्ट मैरिज का सर्टिफिकेट जोड़े के पास होता है।

3- सामूहिक विवाह में भी अंतरजातीय विवाह कम - महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग व गायत्री परिवार द्वारा सामूहिक विवाह का आयोजन किया जाता है। गायत्री परिवार के मीडिया प्रभारी रवि गुप्ता ने बताया कि गायत्री मंदिरों में होने वाले सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम में ऐसे जाेड़ों की शादी होती हैं, जिसमें परिवार वाले उपस्थित होते हों। यहां जात-पात नहीं देखा जाता है पर इस बात का जरूर ध्यान रखा जाता है कि किसी भी तरह की विवाद की स्थिति पैदा ना हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें