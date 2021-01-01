पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:जंगल के भीतर गौठान बनाने से रोष

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • राजस्व जमीन पर गौठान नहीं बनने से ग्रामीणों ने जताया विरोध

जिले के बगीचा जनपद अंतर्गत कामारिमा ग्राम पंचायत के खैरापाठ में गौठान बनाने में नियमों का अनदेखी की जा रही है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि प्रशासन ने गौठान बनाने की मंजूरी राजस्व भूमि 1580/1 खसरा नम्बर पर दी है परन्तु गांव के कुछ लोग उस पर कब्जा कर चुके हैं । ऐसे मे नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए पंचायत द्वारा स्वीकृत भूमि में गौठान का निर्माण ना करते हुए जंगल के अंदर गौठान का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है जो कि पी 124 कम्पार्टमेंट नम्बर की वन भूमि है, जहां सालों से बचाए गए बड़े बड़े पेड़ों का जंगल है। इसकी शिकायत ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग से लेकर आला अधिकारियों तक कर चुके हैं परन्तु अब तक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाली पंचायत पर किसी प्रकार की कार्यवाही नहीं की गई है। वन विभाग की जमीन पर गौठान का निर्माण अब भी जारी है। सब इंजीनियर अलमोद लकड़ा कहते है कि सरपंच सचिव को उन्होंने लेआउट बनाकर दे दिया है। उनसे मिली जानकारी के अनुसार ही लेआउट तैयार किया गया है। सवाल उठता है कि शासकीय कार्य शुरू होने से पहले स्थल निरीक्षण किया जाता है जिसका फोटो भी फाइल में लगाना होता है। तो ऐसे में निर्माण को किस प्रकार अफसरों ने मंजूरी दे दी। इधर वनपरिक्षेत्राधिकारी देवेंद्र सिंह का कहना है गौठान का अन्यंत्र जगह में निर्माण होने की शिकायत मिली है। जिस पर मौके जांच कर निराकरण भी किया जा चुका है। गौठान का निर्माण वन विभाग की जमीन पर हो रहा है इसलिए अब निर्माण एजेंसी अब वन विभाग होगा। बहरहाल ग्रामीण वन भूमि पर गौठान के निर्माण से खुश नहीं है और उन्होंने इसका आगे भी विरोध करने का निर्णय लिया है।

