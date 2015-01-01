पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सतर्कता:स्वास्थ्यकर्मी आज भी परिवार से रहेंगे दूर

जशपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के लाइवलीहुड कोविड केअर सेंटर डोरकाचौरा में काेरोना वारियर्स के रूप में स्वास्थ्य कर्मी लगातार काम कर रहे हैं। शनिवार को दीपावली पर जब सभी लोग अपने-अपने घरों में परिवारों के साथ दीपावली मनाएंगे वही इस संस्था में ड्यूटी कर रहे ग्रामीण चिकित्सा सहायक देवेन्द्र कुमार राठौर और उनकी टीम कोविड मरीजों की सेवा में रहेंगे। देवेन्द्र राठौर की टीम अपने घर परिवार से दूर रह कर कोविड ड्यूटी करते हुए 6 माह से लगे हुए हैं। इस बीच इनके कितने ही त्योहार अपनों के बिना ही बीत गए हैं। जिले में जब से कोविड रोकथाम का कार्य शुरू हुआ है शुरुआत से ही उनकी ड्यूटी क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर, प्रवासी मजदूरों को लाने, क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर में स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र घोलेंगे में सैंपल कलेक्शन आदि कामों के साथ अन्य राष्ट्रीय योजनाओं को बिना अवकाश लिए सुचारू रूप से टीम के साथ अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। इस बीच उनके पिता रिडायर्ड हुए उस अवसर में भी वो अपने परिवार के साथ ना होकर अपने काम में ही व्यस्त रहे। लाइवलीहुड कोविड केयर सेंटर शुरुआत से ही ग्रामीण चिकित्सा सहायकों और स्टॉफ नर्सों के ही भरोसे चला आ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें