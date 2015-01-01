पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मर्डर:हत्याकर पति पहुंचा थाने बाेला: पत्नी काे मार डाला

कोतबा10 मिनट पहले
पति ने पत्नी को सिर्फ इसलिए जान से मार डाला क्योंकि उसका ससुर अपनी बेटी काे सड़क पर बुलाकर बात कर रहा था।

पत्नी की हत्या करने के बाद उसने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने पहले पत्नी का गला दबाया फिर दीवार तोड़कर पत्थर निकालक उससे वारकर पत्न की हत्या कर दी। शुक्रवार की शाम सरनापारा निवासी फिरू राम नागवंशी (48) को जानकारी मिली कि उसका ससुर बेटी बुधनीबाई को सड़क पर बुलाकर उसके साथ बातचीत कर रहा है।

फिरू राम का बुधनी बाई से विवाद चल रहा था। पत्नी पास के ही दूसरे घर में रहती थी, जब बुधनी बाई से पिता बात करने सड़क पर पहुंचा तो फिरू वहां पहुंच गया और उससे विवाद करने लगा। विवाद होता देखकर बुधनी के पिता घर लौट गए, जिसके बाद सड़क पर ही उससे मारपीट करने लगा और लात व घुसे से पिटाई करते हुए घर ले आया। सबसे पहले उसने गला दबाकर मारने की कोशिश की।

