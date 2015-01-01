पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:हड़िया ले जाने की बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ तो युवक पर किया जानलेवा हमला

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • गंभीर रूप से घायल युवक काे इलाज कराने के लिए किया गया रेफर

घर से हड़िया ले जाने की बात को लेकर दो लोगों में विवाद हो गया। हड़िया ले जाने से जिस युवक ने मना किया उसपर प्राणघातक हमला कर दिया। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। जिसे अच्छे इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया है। सन्ना के कुम्हार टोली निवासी सुदर्शन (30) पिता सहदेव के घर में गुरुवार को गमी का कार्यक्रम था और कार्यक्रम के लिए उसने अपने घर में हड़िया बना रहा था। गमी के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए गांव का महेश भी सुदर्शन के घर पहुंचा। कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के बाद महेश जब घर जा रहा था, उस समय वह सुदर्शन के घर से अपने साथ हड़िया को लेकर जाने लगा। यह े देखकर सुदर्शन ने उसे हड़िया नहीं ले जाने दे रहा था और इसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच में विवाद होने लगा। विवाद होने के बाद कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोगों ने मामले में बीच बचाव करते हुए महेश को उसके घर भेज दिया था। कार्यक्रम खत्म होने के बाद शाम को सुदर्शन अपनी 2 वर्षीय बच्ची को लेकर समोसा खिलाने के लिए जा रहा था। उसी समय महेश ने धारदार हथियार से सुदर्शन पर प्राणघातक हमला कर दिया। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। घायल अवस्था में ही सुदर्शन सन्ना थाना पहुंचकर महेश के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया अाैर घायल को इलाज के लिए सन्ना प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेज दिया था, जहां उसकी गंभीर स्थिति को देखते उसे रेफर कर दिया गया है।

