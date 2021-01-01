पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:13 थानों में मात्र पांच में निरीक्षक, अन्य थाने सब इंस्पेक्टर के भरोसे, एसडीओपी के 3 पद खाली

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रदेश के संवेदनशील जिलों में शामिल जशपुर में 16 एसआई,16 एएसआई के पद रिक्त

प्रदेश के संवेदनशील जिलों में शामिल जशपुर जिले की पुलिस विभाग वर्तमान में बल की कमी से जूझ रहा है। बल की कमी से जिले में कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में पुलिस प्रशासन को थोड़ी दिक्कत जरूर हो रही है। खास बात यह है कि सब कुछ जानते हुए भी राजधानी में बैठे पुलिस उच्चाधिकारी जिले में कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए जिला पुलिस अधिकारियों को बार बार निर्देश आते रहते हैं, लेकिन पुलिस बल की कमी को दूर करने की ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। बल की कमी के कारण जिले के कुछ थाने सब इंस्पेक्टर के भरोसे चल रहे है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में तो लोग छोटी-छोटी बातों पर राजमार्ग जाम व आंदोलन करने से नहीं चुकते हैं। ऐसे में पुलिस को उन पर काबू पाने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती है। वर्तमान में जिले के पुलिस विभाग में मंजूर पदों के मुकाबले कई पद रिक्त चल रहे हैं। इनमें सर्वाधिक पद सहायक निरीक्षक एवं सहायक उप निरीक्षक के हैं। वहीं आरक्षकों की कमी इस जिले में नहीं है। इसके चलते पुलिस प्रशासन को कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने तथा अपराधों पर लगाम कसने में समस्या आ रही है। जशपुर जिले में निरीक्षकों के साथ-साथ सबसे ज्यादा कमी सब इंस्पेक्टरों की बनी हुई है। शासन की ओर से जिले में निरीक्षक के 11 पद स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। जिसमें से 9 निरीक्षक उपलब्ध हैं वहीं 2 पद रिक्त है। वहीं 2 निरीक्षक अंबिकापुर के दरिमा हवाई पट्‌टी में सुरक्षा के लिए अटैच कर किए गए हैं। इसी तरह उप निरीक्षक के 34 स्वीकृत पदों में 16 उपलब्ध है और 16 पद रिक्त पड़े हुए हैं। जिले में सहायक उपनिरीक्षकों के 50 पद स्वीकृत हैं जिसमें से 34 सहायक उपनिरीक्षक उपलब्ध हैं एवं 16 में नहीं है। जिले में प्रधान आरक्षक के 130 पद स्वीकृत है जिसमें 93 प्रधान आरक्षक उपलब्ध हैं एवं 37 प्रधान आरक्षकों के पद रिक्त पड़े हुए हैं।

जशपुर, आस्ता, सन्ना, पत्थलगांव व बागहरा में ही थाना प्रभारी
जिले में निरीक्षकों की कमी होने के कारण वर्तमान में जिले के कई थाने बिना निरीक्षक के ही चल रहे हैं। जिले के जशपुर,आस्ता, सन्ना, पत्थलगांव, एवं बागबहार में ही थाना प्रभारी पदस्थ हैं एवं अन्य थानों का प्रभार सब इंस्पेक्टर को दिया गया है। थानों पर मुखिया के नहीं होने से यहां की व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चौपट हो गई है। नीचे के पुलिसकर्मी मनमर्जी से काम कर रहे हैं। वर्तमान में जिले के सभी थानों में लंबित मामले पड़े हैं। इसके अलावा नए मामलों की जांच में भी पुलिस को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

एसडीओपी के भी तीन पद भी नहीं भरे गए
जशपुर जिले में 7 एसडीओपी के पद स्वीकृत है। स्वीकृत पद के विरुद्ध जिले में मात्र 4 एसडीओपी ही तैनात है, जिसमें से एक एसडीओपी के पास दो अनुविभाग का प्रभार है। विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जिले में जशपुर, कुनकुरी, पत्थलगांव एवं बगीचा अनुविभाग में एसडीओपी के साथ-साथ एक अाजाक एसडीओपी के साथ ही और दो एसडीओपी के पद जिले में है। बगीचा एसडीओपी का स्थानांतरण होने के बाद इस अनुविभाग का भी प्रभारी कुनकुरी एसडीओपी को दिया गया है। बताया जाता है कि बगीचा में जिस एसडीओपी की पदस्थापना हुई थी, उन्हें दंतेवाड़ा से रिलीव नहीं किया गया है। जिसके कारण बगीचा एसडीओपी का पद रिक्त पड़ा हुआ है।

पुलिस मुख्यालय को पत्र लिखा है
"जिले में पुलिस बल की कमी के संबंध में पुलिस मुख्यालय को पत्राचार किया गया है। समय-समय पर पुलिस मुख्यालय से बल की मांग की जाती है।''
-बालाजी रॉव, एसएसपी, जशपुर

