शिक्षा:कॉलेजों में जहां सब्जेक्ट टीचर नहीं वहां एप से होगी पढ़ाई

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • टीचरों की कमी को पूरा करने के लिए पहली बार तैयार किया गया है एप

टीचर की कमी को पूरा करने अब हायर एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने ऑनलाइन तरीके से कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ाने के लिए एक एप तैयार किया है। यह एप स्कूलों में चल रहे दीक्षा एप के जैसा ही होगा। जिस कॉलेज में किसी भी सब्जेक्ट का टीचर नहीं होगा उस कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स इस एप के माध्यम से पढ़ाई करेंगे। जिले में प्राध्यापक व सहायक प्राध्यापकों के पद खाली हैं। जहां पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही है। पढ़ाई की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए तैयार की गई है। जिसमें हर विषय का एक नोडल टीचर बनाया गया है। नोडल टीचर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई की मॉनीटरिंग करेंगे। कोरोना काल में छात्रों की पढ़ाई को आसान बनाने के लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने यह पहल पहली बार की है। इसके लिए जिन कॉलेजों में विषय के शिक्षक नहीं है वहां के छात्रों की ई-मेल आईडी, मोबाइल नंबर और नाम मंगाए जा रहे हैं। स्टूडेंट्स को गुगल प्ले पर जाकर इस एप को डाउनलोड करेंगे। कॉलेज से छात्रों को आईडी पासवर्ड मिलेगा। छात्र अपने विषय के टाइम में पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे। इसे लेकर तैयारियां लगभग पूरी कर ली गई हैं।

रूसा जनरेट करेगा पासवर्ड, सीधे जुड़ेंगे छात्र
हायर एजुकेशन में एप तैयार करने का काम शुरू हो गया है। जल्द ही एप तैयार कर कॉलेजों को भेज दिया जाएगा। जहां कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स को आईडी पासवर्ड देंगे। एप में आईडी पासवर्ड डालने के बाद सीधे जुड़ जाएंगे। जहां स्टूडेंट्स को विषय की पूरी जानकारी दी जाएगी। एप के माध्यम से हायर एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट में पहली बार पढ़ाई होगी। टीचर की कमी दूर होगी।

