सख्ती:दिवाली में बाजारों में उमड़ेगी भीड़, इसलिए अफसरों से दुकानों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने कहा

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने कहा- लोगों से मास्क लगाने के लिए कहंे, नियमों की अनदेखी पर जुर्माना भी वसूलें
  • जिले को कोरोनामुक्त करने के लिए गाइडलाइन का कराएंगे पालन

कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने मंगलवार काे मोबाइल एप्लिकेशन के माध्यम से साप्ताहिक समय-सीमा की बैठक ली। उन्होंने नगरीय निकाय और अनुविभागीय अधिकारियों को अवगत कराते हुए कहा कि दीपावली त्यौहार को देखते हुए बाजारों में भीड़-भाड़ की स्थिति निर्मित होने की पूरी संभावना है। लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क लगाने के लिए अनिवार्य रूप से कहें। साथ ही नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर फाइन या जुर्माना लगाने के भी निर्देश दिए है। इसमें किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं बरतने की हिदायत दी है। कलेक्टर ने कोरोना संक्रमण की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखने वाले मरीजों को ऑक्सीमीटर की भी व्यवस्था कराने के निर्देश दिए है और अवधि पूर्ण करने के बाद ऑक्सीमीटर अन्य होम आइसोलेशन के मरीजों को देने के लिए कहा गया है ताकि उनका नियमित तापमान की जांच की जा सके।

4 लाख 58 हजार बारदाने का उठाव
बैठक में खाद्य अधिकारी ने बताया कि वर्तमान में 4 लाख 58 हजार 270 बारदाने का उठाव किया गया है। खाद्य निरीक्षक को भी बारदाने के उठाव में प्रगति लाने के निर्देश दिए गए है। कलेक्टर ने जनपद सीईओ से गौठानों में समितियों के पास उपलब्ध राशि की भी जानकारी ली और जिन-जिन गौठानों में गोबर खरीदी के लिए राशि की आवश्यकता है। उसका मांग पत्र भेजने के निर्देश दिए है। बैठक में जिला पंचायत के सीईओ केएस मंडावी ने बताया कि प्रत्येक गौठानों में 30-30 हजार के मान से राशि समिति को उपलब्ध कराया गया है।

10 नवंबर तक किसानों का समितियों में पंजीयन
नए किसानों के पंजीयन की समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने कहा कि 10 नवंबर तक समय-सीमा निर्धारित की गई है। गांवों में मुनादी के माध्यम से धान पंजीयन के बारे में किसानों को जानकारी दें। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में लगभग 3 हजार नए किसानों ने अपना पंजीयन कराया है। उन्होंने सभी एसडीएम को स्पष्ट निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन करते समय किसानों का रकबा और आवेदनों का सही-सही सत्यापन अनिवार्य रूप से कर लें ताकि दूसरे राज्य के किसान गलत तरीके से अपना पंजीयन न करा सकें। इसकी भी पुष्टि करने के निर्देश दिए है।

