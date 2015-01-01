पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:पटाखे जलाने के लिए सिर्फ दो घंटे का समय

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • क्रिसमस एवं नववर्ष के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल द्वारा पटाखों के उपयोग संबंधी जारी निर्देशों का शत-प्रतिशत पालन करने के संबंध में राज्य शासन द्वारा आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। मुख्य सचिव द्वारा जारी निर्देश के तहत जिन शहरों में वायु गुणवत्ता का स्तर संतोषजनक अथवा मध्यम श्रेणी हो, वहां केवल हरित पटाखे ही विक्रय तथा उपयोग किए जाए। दीपावली, छठ, गुरुपर्व तथा नया वर्ष, क्रिसमस इत्यादि के अवसर पर पटाखों को फोड़ने की अवधि भी दो घंटे ही निर्धारित की गई है। इसके मद्देनजर जिले में उक्त निर्देशों का कड़ाई से पालन करने के निर्देश कार्यपालन दण्डाधिकारी द्वारा दिए गए हैं। कलेक्टर द्वारा जारी निर्देशों के तहत ऐसे शहरों में हरित पटाखों के फोड़े जाने की अवधि दीपावली पर्व पर रात 8 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक, छठ पूजा पर सुबह 6 बजे से सुबह 8 बजे तक, गुरुपर्व पर रात 8 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक और नया वर्ष अथवा क्रिसमस पर रात 11.55 बजे से 12.30 बजे तक निर्धारित की गई है। पटाखों का अधिक उपयोग होने से वायु प्रदूषण के स्तर में वृद्धि होती है। वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ने के कारण कोविड-19 वायरस के घातक रूप की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। वायु प्रदूषण अधिक होने से कोविड-19 वायरस के रोगियों की संख्या भी बढ़ सकती है। कलेक्टर ने इसके मद्देनजर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल द्वारा जारी आदेश का जिले में कड़ाई से पालन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

रणजीता स्टेडियम ग्राउंड में लगी दुकानें
शहर में पटाखों की बिक्री शुक्रवार से शुरू हो गई है। रणजीता स्टेडियम ग्राउंड में करीब 12 दुकानेें लगी हैं। शुक्रवार को प्रशासनिक टीम ने दुकानों में पहुंचकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जांच की। पटाखा दुकानों में रेत से भरी बाल्टी और अग्निशमन यंत्र को विशेष रूप से देखा।

