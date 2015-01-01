पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली विभाग का दावा:मेंटनेंस का काम पूरा, दीवाली में जगमगाएगा शहर

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मेंटेनेंस होने से शहर में अब नहीं होगी बिजली कटौती

दीपावली के दिन शहर का कोना-काेना जगमाएगा। कहीं भी बिजली गुल होने की समस्या नहीं आएगी। यह दावा बिजली विभाग का है। क्योंकि हाल ही में बिजली विभाग द्वारा शहर में प्री-दीवाली मानसून का काम पूरा किया गया है। सीएसईबी के जेईई दिनेश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि गर्मी के बाद मेनटेनेंस का काम दो बार किया जाता है। एक प्री-मानसून मेनटेनेंस होता है। जो मानसून शुरू होने के पहले होता है। इसके बाद पोस्ट मानसून या प्री-दीवाली मेनटेनेंस का काम किया जाता है। दीवाली मेनटेनेंस के लिए बीते सप्ताह रविवार को शहर की बिजली बंद की गई थी। इस दिन शहर के सभी ट्रांसफार्मरों की चेकिंग व बंधे हुए तारों को फिर से टाइट किया गया है। शहर के सभी बिजली खंभों की चेकिंग कर जहां भी तारों में गांठ था उसे फिर से बांधा गया है। जिन जगहों पर तार झूल रहे थे, उसे भी ठीक किया गया है। इसके अलावा बालाछापर से लेकर रायगढ़ रोड के सब स्टेशन तक तारों के ऊपर झूल रहे पेड़ की डंगालों को काटा गया है। शहर में जिन स्थानों पर तारों के ऊपर पेड़ की टहनियां लटक रही थी, उसकी कटिंग का काम पूरा कर लिया है। ट्रांसफार्मरों के ऑयल चेक कर लिए गए हैं। मेनटेनेंस का काम पूरा हो चुका है। अब मेनटेनेंस के नाम पर बिजली की कटौती नहीं होगी। जहां समस्या आएगी वहां उस निश्चित क्षेत्र की बिजली गुल हाे सकती है पर ऐसी नौबत नहीं आए इसकी पूरी तैयारी है।

बाधरकोना सब स्टेशन भी हो रही सप्लाई
शहर में कहीं भी लो वोल्टेज की समस्या इस वर्ष नहीं होगी। क्याेंकि शहर के बाधरकोना में बने नए सब स्टेशन से भी शहर में सप्लाई शुरू कर दी गई है। जेईई त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि बाधरकोना सब स्टेशन से शहर में दो लाइन लिए गए हैं। शहर के बांकीटोली, बरटाेली व गम्हरिया इलाके भी अब शहरी फीडर में जुड़ चुके हैं। अब रायगढ़ रोड के सब स्टेशन में एक्सट्रा लोड नहीं है इसलिए कहीं भी लो-वोल्टेज की समस्या नहीं आ रही है।

