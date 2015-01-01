पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम बदला:न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री पर, कंपाने लगी ठंड

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अब बगैर गर्म कपड़ों के रहना मुश्किल, आने वाले दिनों में तापमान और गिरने की है संभावना

जशपुरिया ठंड से कंपकंपी छूटनी शुरू हो गई है। ठंड का आलम यह है कि सिर्फ सुबह-शाम ही नहीं बल्कि दिन में भी लोगों को गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत पड़ रही है। घर से निकलते वक्त लोग गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही निकल रहे हैं, वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान का पारा भी 12 डिग्री पर लुढ़क गया है। जिले के पहाड़ी इलाकों में न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री पर है और वहां तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में ठंड में इसी तरह से बढ़ोत्तरी होती रहेगी। यदि तापमान में गिरावट की यही रफ्तार रही तो दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में ही ठंड इतनी बढ़ जाएगी कि ओस की बूंदों के जमने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाएगा। हर साल दिसंबर के आखरी व जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में ओस की बूंदों के जमने के कारण लोगों को सफेद धरती का नजारा दिखाई पड़ता था। पर इस वर्ष यह नजारा पूरे दिसंबर व जनवरी के महीने में देखने को मिल सकता है।

सेहत के प्रति रहें सजग
तेजी से गिर रहे तापमान के इस दौर में सेहत के प्रति खास सजगता बरतने की सलाह डॉक्टारों ने दी है। खासकर बच्चों व बुजुर्गों को ठंड से बचने की जरूरत है। नहीं तो सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार के साथ न्यूमोनिया का खतरा हो सकता है। सांस संबंधी बीमारियों के मरीज इस मौसम में विशेष सावधानी बरतें और खुद को ठंड से बचाकर रखें। हार्ट व बीपी के मरीजों के लिए यह मौसम घातक साबित हो सकता है। कोरोना संक्रमण के इस दौर में ठंड मेें साफ-सफाई का ध्यान रखने की सलाह भी डॉक्टरों ने दी है।

पांच दिन में 5 डिग्री गिरा तापमान
बीते पांच दिनों में तापमान में भी 5 डिग्री की गिरावट देखी जा रही है। बीते सप्ताह शुक्रवार तक शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री था। वहीं अब यह 12 डिग्री गिर चुका है। सप्ताह भर पहले तक दिन में गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत नहीं पड़ रही थी पर अब लोग बगैर गर्म कपड़ों के दिन में भी कांप रहे हैं। धूप लोगों को अच्छी लग रही है और खाली समय में लोग धूप का आनंद लेते हुए भी दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं।

