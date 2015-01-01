पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:घर में घुस कर मोबाइल चोरी करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
घर में घुसकर मोबाइल की चोरी करने वाले दो चोरो को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता प्राप्त की है। पुलिस ने चोरी गए मोबाइल की आईएमईआई नंबर सर्चकर आरोपी तक पहुंचने में सफलता प्राप्त की है। मामला सिटी कोतवाली क्षेत्र का है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 5 सिंतबर को सिटी कोतवाली जशपुर के बालाछापर निवासी सुनीता भगत ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि 5 सिंतबर की रात लगभग 3 बजे कोई अज्ञात चोर घर में घुसकर 12 हजार रुपए का मोबाइल चोरी कर लिया है। रिपोर्ट होने बाद पुलिस ने मामले में संदेही आशीष भगत पिता महजू भगत निवासी बालाछापर से पूछताछ की तो उसने साथी जनकराम पिता मकुंद राम के साथ मिलकर सुनीता भगत के घर में घुसकर उक्त मोबाइल की चोरी की बात स्वीकार कर ली। उसने पुलिस को बताया कि मोबाइल को अपने पास रखा था और 13 नंवबर को भागलपुर के बाडिया से मोबाइल बेचने की बात कही थी। 14 नवंबर को गणेश कुमार सन्यासी भागलपुर के पास पांच हजार रुपए में मोबाइल को बेच दिया। पुलिस ने आशीष भगत द्वारा मोबाइल चोरी की बात को स्वीकार कर लेने के बाद पुलिस ने आशीष और उसके साथी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

