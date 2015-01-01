पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास की अनदेखी:फंड की कमी बताकर नगर पालिका नहीं करा रही काम, शहर का विकास पिछड़ा

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों के लिए पार्क, चौराहों का सौन्दर्यीकरण सहित अन्य कार्य पेंडिंग में

सरकार ग्रामीण इलाकों के विकास के लिए तो भरपूर पैसा दे रही है पर शहर के विकास कार्यों पर इन दिनों ग्रहण लगा हुआ है। शहर की कई मूलभूत चीजों की कमी सालाें से लोगों को खल रही है। पालिका फंड की कमी का रोना रो रही है। ना तो चौक-चौराहों का सौन्दर्यीकरण हो पा रहा है और ना ही शहर में कोई बड़ा काम शुरू हो रहा है। 4 दिसंबर को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने रणजीता स्टेडियम ग्राउंड में आमसभा कर 655 करोड़ के निर्माण कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया था। इन निर्माण कार्यों में लगभग सभी काम ग्रामीण इलाकों के विकास से जुड़े हैं। सड़क, पुल व एनिकट जैसे बड़े प्रोजेक्ट इनमें शामिल हैं। पर शहर के विकास से जुड़े बड़े काम इसमें शामिल नहीं किए गए हैं। जिला मुख्यालय में वर्तमान सुविधाओं की बात करेें तो यहां की जनता कई नगरीय सुविधाओं के लिए अभी भी तरस रही है। शहर में ना तो बच्चों के खेलने कूदने के लिए बढ़िया पार्क है और ना ही बुजुर्गों के लिए सुकून से बैठने की कोई जगह। मनोरंजन के साधनों का अभाव तक यहां बना हुआ है। जगह नहीं मिलने के कारण शहर में आजतक एक भी सिनेमाघर नहीं खुल पाया है। फिल्मों के शौकीन फिल्में देखने के लिए रांची या अंबिकापुर जाते हैं। वर्तमान में शहर के चौक-चौराहों की मरम्मत का काम भी अटका पड़ा है। शहर के रणजीता तिराहे के पास जूदेव की प्रतिमा का अनावरण फंड की कमी के कारण नहीं हो पा रहा है। दाे साल पहले ही प्रमिता लाकर चौक पर रख दी गई है लेकिन चौराहों के आसपास काम बचा हुआ है। बताया जाता है कि नगरीय प्रशासन ने इसके लिए स्वीकृत राशि को भी रोक दी है। ऐसे शहर में कई विकास कार्य हैं जो फंड के अभाव में अब तक शुरू तक नहीं हो पाए हैं।

इन कार्यों की जरूरत

  • बच्चों के लिए गुमला की तर्ज पर चिल्ड्रन पार्क
  • शहर में दो और एसएलआरएम सेंटर
  • जल प्रदाय व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए राशि
  • स्व.दिलीप सिंह जूदेव की प्रतिमा का अनावरण
  • कॉलेज रोड में पालिका बाजार
  • भागलपुर रोड में रणजीता स्टेडियम के पीछे चौपाटी
  • रानीसती तालाब में मरीन ड्राइव
  • पुरानीटोली सड़क की चौड़ाई बढ़ाने
  • बुजुर्गों के लिए देखभाल केन्द्र
  • बस स्टैंड में सुविधायुक्त यात्री प्रतीक्षालय के साथ बसों के खड़े होने के लिए व्यवस्था

बेलपहाड़ में रोपवे की नहीं की घोषणा
4 दिसंबर को जब मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल जशपुर पहुंचे थे तब मंच से जशपुर विधायक ने उनके समक्ष 10 मांगें रखीं थीं। इन दस मांगों में शहर से जुड़ी एक मांग बेलपहाड़ में रोपवे का निर्माण भी शामिल था। मुख्यमंत्री ने मंच से दस में से 7 की घोषणा तत्काल कर दी पर शहर से जुड़ी मांग पर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

चिल्ड्रन पार्क के लिए मिले पैसे हो गए वापस
चिल्ड्रन पार्क के लिए पालिका को पूर्व सरकार द्वारा राशि जारी कर दी गई थी। पार्क के लिए बांकी नदी पुल के पास वनश्री के नीचे की खाली जमीन का चयन किया गया था। इस स्थान पर पार्क निर्माण के लिए आर्किटेक्स ने आकर मौका मुआयना भी किया था। पर जमीन को लेकर आपत्ति उठी और यह काम ठंडे बस्ते में पड़ा रहा। अब यह राशि सरकार को वापस जा चुकी है। इसी तरह रानीसती तालाब के चारों ओर मरीन ड्राइव बनाने की योजना पालिका ने तैयार किया था। पूर्व कलेक्टर निलेश क्षीरसागर द्वारा इसमें रूचि दिखाई गई थी। पर उनके स्थानांतरण के बाद यह योजना भी ठंडे बस्ते में जा चुकी है।

यह बड़े काम होंगे, जिसमें शहर के एक भी नहीं
वर्ष 2020-21 के प्रमुख निर्माण कार्यों में लोक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा बटाईकेला से समुदुरा मार्ग 15 करोड़ 16 लाख , बुलदेगा से राजाआमा होते हुए खाड़ामाचा पहुंच मार्ग तक 13 करोड़ 7 लाख, लुडेग, तपकरा लवाकेरा मार्ग के लिए 14 करोड़ 44 लाख ,बगीचा कमारिमा सन्ना मार्ग 75 करोड़, जशपुर आस्ता कुसमी मार्ग 18 करोड़ 27 लाख, कुनकुरी से तपकरा मार्ग 83 करोड़ 45 लाख। इसी प्रकार प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना के लुड़ेग से सुरंगपानी 18 करोड़ 07 लाख, कांसाबेल से शब्दमुंडा 12 करोड़ 48 लाख, महादेव डांड से बीमाडा 14 करोड़ 97 लाख, रणपुर से घोलेंग 7 करोड़ 87 लाख, पेरवाआरा से गंजियाडीह 21 करोड़ 75 लाख, ईब नदी एनीकट जल संसाधन विभाग 8 करोड़ 92 लाख शामिल है। इन निर्माण कार्यों में शहर से जुड़ा हुआ एक भी काम नहीं है।

निर्माण कार्यों का भेजा जा रहा है प्रस्ताव
"कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस वर्ष शहर के विकास कार्य प्रभावित हुए हैं। जिन कार्यों की जरूरत है, उसके लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर नगरीय प्रशासन को भेजा जा रहा है। मंजूरी मिलते ही काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। चिल्ड्रन पार्क व पालिका बाजार जैसी बड़ी योजनाओं के लिए जमीन चिह्नांकन नहीं हो पाया है।''
-बसंत बुनकर, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका जशपुरनगर

