अभियान:एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए लिखे नारे, सफाई भी की

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
शासकीय एनईएस पीजी कॉलेज के राष्ट्रीय कैडेट कोर द्वारा स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के अंतर्गत स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया गया। जिसके अंतर्गत कॉलेज के एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने सबसे पहले नारा लेखन प्रतियोगिता में स्वच्छता के संबंध में आकर्षक एवं शिक्षाप्रद नारा लिखे। जहां इस महामारी के दौरान स्वच्छता के संबंध में आज का युवा वर्ग क्या सोचता है इसे छात्र सैनिकों ने अपने नारा के माध्यम से व्यक्त किया। कुछ छात्र सैनिकों ने स्थानीय बोली में नारा लिखा। प्रतियोगिता में 30 छात्र सैनिकों ने भाग लिया। इसके बाद कैडेट्स ने कॉलेज परिसर में स्थित पर्यावरण वाटिका में श्रमदान के माध्यम से साफ-सफाई की तथा आपस में कोविड 19 के दिशा-निर्देशों पर चर्चा-परिचर्चा की। कार्यक्रम में कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डाॅ.विजय रक्षित ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी कार्य को किया जा सकता है पर कोविड-19 के दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करना अनिवार्य है। अभी संक्रमण खत्म नहीं हुआ है। हमें हर कार्य करते हुए ‘‘दो गज की दूरी , मास्क है जरूरी‘‘ के सिद्धांत को चरितार्थ करने की आवश्यकता है। एनसीसी के सेकंड लेफ्टिनेंट एआर पैंकरा ने छात्र सैनिकों के कठोर अनुशासन के पालन पर खुशी जताई और कि जिस प्रकार से एनसीसी को द्वितीय रक्षा पंक्ति के रूप में जाना जाता है। उसी के अनुरूप कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जनजागृति कार्यक्रम चलाने की जरूरत है।

