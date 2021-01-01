पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विडंबना:गांव में हैडपंप कुएं नहीं, आज भी ढोढ़ी का पानी पी रहे हैं ग्रामीण

जशपुर/अंकिरा2 घंटे पहले
  • घर में एक मटका पानी लाने के लिए महिलाओं को तय करनी पड़ रही एक किलोमीटर तक की दूरी

फरसाबहार क्षेत्र का एक गांव आज भी ऐसा है, जहां की महिलाओं को पानी की समस्या से दो चार होना पड़ रहा है। इस गांव की महिलाओं को पानी लाने के लिए 1 किलोमीटर तक का सफर तय करना पड़ता है। गांव में शासन प्रशासन के द्वारा आज तक ग्रामीणों को पेयजल मुहैया कराने के लिए कोई संसाधन उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया है। फरसाबहार विखं का घुमरा दीवानटोली के दो वार्ड के ग्रामीणों को पानी की समस्या के कारण परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस गांव में पानी के लिए ना तो किसी प्रकार को कोई हैंडपंप की व्यवस्था है और ना ही गांव में शासन द्वारा बोर की व्यवस्था की गई है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया की गांव में नलकूप, बोर नहीं होने से पानी के लिए उन्हें दूर जाना पड़ता है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पानी की समस्या उनके लिए एक बड़ी समस्या बन गई है और हर मौसम में पानी के लिए उन्हें परेशान होना पड़ता है। पानी के लिए लंबी दूरी तय करनी पड़ती है, जिसके लिए अतिरिक्त समय तो उन्हें लगता ही है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि शुद्ध पानी नहीं मिलने से उनके स्वास्थ्य पर भी विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। वर्तमान में ग्रामीण गांव से दूर जाकर पानी लाते हैं और अपनी जरूरतों को बमुश्किल पूरा करते हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस संबंध में वे कई बार मांग कर चुके हैं। उसके बावजूद भी उनकी मांग आज तक पूरी नहीं हो सकी है।

मजबूरी.... दो वार्ड के लोग पी रहे हैं ढोढ़ी का पानी
घुमरा दीवानटोली में पानी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों को मजबूरी में ढोढ़ी का पानी पीना पड़ रहा है। महिलाओं ने बताया कि वे प्रतिदिन पानी लेने के लिए अपने घरों से आधा से 1 किमी दूर एक खेत में बने हुए ढोढ़ी में पानी लेने के लिए जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि गर्मी और बरसात के दिनों में उन्हें पानी लाने में ज्यादा परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। गर्मी के दिनों में थोड़ा बहुत पानी उन्हें ढोढ़ी से मिल जाता है, लेकिन बरसात के दिनों में गंदा पानी को मजबूर हो जाते हैं।

बीडीसी से की थी मांग
गांव में पानी की समस्या को देखते हुए दीवानटोली के लोगों ने समस्या के संबंध में बीडीसी विष्णु कुलदीप को एक ज्ञापन सौंपकर गांव में पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की है। उन्होंने पानी की व्यवस्था करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

जानकारी नहीं मिली है
"इस संबंध में मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं है। संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीओ को मौके पर भेज का सर्वेक्षण कराया जाएगा। सर्वेक्षण कराने के बाद ग्रामीणों की समस्या का जल्द निदान कर दिया जाएगा।''
-वीके उरमलिया, कार्यपालन अभियंता,पीएचई

