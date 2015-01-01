पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:रविवार को पानी नहीं आने से हफ्तेभर का काम प्रभावित

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • छुट्‌टी के दिन में लोग नहीं कर पाए घर और कपड़े की सफाई

लावा प्लांट में जले मोटर के नहीं बनने से रविवार को भी वार्डवासी पानी के लिए दिनभर भटकते रहे। छुट्‌टी का दिन होने से लोग घरों व कपड़े की सफाई इस दिन करते हैं। घरों के नलों में पानी नहीं आने से लोगों को पीने का पानी के लिए हैंडपंपों की ओर दौड़ लगानी पड़ी। पालिका द्वारा कुछ विशेष बस्तियों में टैंकर से लोगों को पानी दिया गया। लोगों ने सोशल साइड्स पर पालिका के प्रति अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की और कहा कि भ्रष्ट व्यवस्था का खामियाजा हर बार जनता को भुगतना पड़ता है।

दो साल में पांचवीं बार मोटर खराब
लावा प्लांट में तीन मोटर लगे हैं। जिसमें दो पुराने और एक नया मोटर है। नए मोटर की खरीदी 2018 में हुई है। बताया जाता है कि इसी मोटर में बार-बार फाल्ट आ रहा है। वोल्टेज थोड़ा भी ज्यादा बढ़ने पर मोटर जल जाता है। इससे पहले यह मोटर चार बार खराब हो चुका है। इसी माह 4 नवंबर को मोटर जला था तो उसे गुमला से रिपेयरिंग कर लाया गया था। पालिका के मुताबिक अभी मोटर गारंटी पीरियड में है।

