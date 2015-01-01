पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का लेखा-जोखा गड़बड़:कितने संक्रमित, किसी को पता नहीं राज्य के आंकड़े में बढ़ गए 87 मरीज

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग बता रहा जिले में 2372 संक्रमित, राज्य के अनुसार 2459

जिले में अब तक कितने लोग कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित हुए हैं, इसकी पुख्ता जानकारी सामने नहीं आ पाई है। कोरोना संक्रमण के आंकड़े जिले व राज्य से प्रतिदिन जारी हो रहे हैं, पर दोनों आंकड़ों में अब बड़ा अंतर आ गया है। जिले से जारी आंकड़ों की तुलना में राज्य के आंकड़े में जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 87 अधिक है। सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के अनुसार जिले में अब तक 2372 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण के शिकार हुए हैं वहीं राज्य के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि जशपुर जिले में काेराेना संक्रमितों की संख्या 2459 हो चुकी है। अब इनमें से कौन से आंकड़े सही है, यह बता पाना मुश्किल है। विभागीय सूत्राें के अनुसार आंकड़ों में आए इस अंतर को लेकर राज्य स्तर पर आंकड़ा दुरूस्त करने की तैयारी चल रही है। राज्य से आदेश जारी हुआ है कि प्रदेश के सभी जिले प्रतिदिन सुबह 7 से लेकर शाम 7 बजे तक पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करेंगे। अभी स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हर कोविड मरीज के नाम के आधार पर आंकड़ों को दुरूस्त किया जाएगा, क्योंकि कुछ मरीज ऐसे भी हैं जिनकी एंटीजन टेस्ट में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद आरटीपीसीआर जांच भी कई है और आरटीपीसीआर रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। बताया जाता है कि एक ही मरीज की दोनों जांच में दो बार एंट्री होने से ऐसा हुआ है। इसलिए नामों के आधार पर फिर से आंकड़ा दुरूस्त नहीं होता यह साफ नहीं हो पाएगा कि जिले में अब तक काेराेना से कितने लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं।

असमानता की यह दो बड़ी वजह
1. जिले के बाहर जांच कराना - नोडल अधिकारी डॉ आरएस पैकरा ने बताया कि जिले में होने वाली जांच के आधार पर प्रतिदिन आंकड़े दुरूस्त किए जा रहे हैं। राज्य के आंकड़े में संक्रमितों की संख्या अधिक होने की वजह जिले से बाहर हुई जांच है। कई लाेगों ने जिले से बाहर दूसरे जिले या दूसरे राज्यों में जांच कराई और अपना पता जशपुर जिले का दिया था। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद जशपुर जिले का पता होने के कारण पोर्टल पर उनका नाम जिले के संक्रमितों में आ गया। ये मरीज राज्य के आंकड़े में शामिल हैं।
2- एक ही मरीज की दो बार जांच दोनों में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव - राज्य के आंकड़े में मरीज अधिक होने की दूसरी वजह एक ही मरीज की दो बार जांच और दोनों जांच में रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव होना भी है। डॉ. पैकरा ने बताया कि कुछ मरीज ऐसे भी हैं, जिनकी एंटीजन किट से जांच हुई। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उन्होंने आरटीपीसीआर जांच भी कराई। आरटीपीसीआर जांच में भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर एक ही मरीज की दो बार कोरोना पॉजिटिव में एंट्री हो गई है। इससे अांकड़े अलग-अलग है।

16 स्टाफ कोरोना पॉजिटिव 5 दिनों के लिए थाना बंद
कांसाबेल थाने में पदस्थ टीआई, एएसआई, आरक्षक व सैनिक सहित 16 स्टाफ बीते दो दिन में कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। लगभग सभी स्टाफ के कोरोना संक्रमित हो जाने की वजह से कांसाबेल थाने को पांच दिनों के लिए सील कर दिया गया है। इस दौरान दोकड़ा चौकी व फरसाबहार थाना की पुलिस कांसाबेल थाने का संचालन करेगी। एसपी बालाजी राव ने बताया कि एहतियात के तौर पर थाने को सील किया गया है। थाने के पूरे परिसर को सैनिटाइज कराया जा रहा है। इस दौरान थाने के प्रकरण व नए केस की रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने की कार्रवाई लगातार जारी रहेगी। इसके लिए दोकड़ा चौकी व फरसाबहार थाने के स्टाफ की ड्यूटी कांसाबेल थाने के संचालन के लिए लगाई गई है। दोकड़ा चौकी या फरसाबहार थाने के जरिए कांसाबेल का संचालन हेागा। फरियादियों को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने के लिए पांच दिनों तक दोकड़ा चौकी जाना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें